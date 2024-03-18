“Trent Williams can’t keep getting away with dirty hits”: NFL fans point fingers at 49ers OT as Leighton Vander Esch retires

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced his retirement from professional football after six seasons in the NFL. The one-time Pro Bowler was cut short after an unfortunate incident in a 2023 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In that game, Vander Esch stumbled awkwardly before 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams engaged him on a run block. Williams pushed him from his blindside, and Vander Esch fell head-first into defensive end Micah Parsons.

Vander Esch was subsequently led off the Gridiron in what turned out to be his last NFL appearance. Fans have since come out in arms, criticizing Trent Williams for ending such a promising career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Leighton Vander Esch will go down as another case of what-if in Dallas

Before his injury issues, Leighton Vander Esch was a vital member of the Dallas Cowboys defense. The Cowboys drafted the Boise State University product in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Vander Esch wasted no time in breaking into the starting lineup. He ended his rookie season with 140 combined tackles, two picks, seven deflections, and a well-deserved second-team All-Pro selection for his efforts.

Esch started his sophomore season on a positive note, but injuries derailed his chances of making a meaningful impact on the Cowboys. He played in nine games, amassing a stat line of 72 combined tackles and three pass deflections.

The rest of Esch's career followed the same path. The former Pro Bowler started the season strong but couldn't finish with the same vigor due to niggling injury issues. He retires from the league with a stat line of 469 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, 13 pass deflections and three interceptions in 71 games.

Dallas Cowboys fans will remember Leighton Vander Esch as a fearless linebacker who played through pain numerous times to give his team the best chance of winning. He could have enjoyed an even more remarkable career had it not been for incessant injury issues, and he'll always be welcome in Jerryworld among the Dallas faithful.