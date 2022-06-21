WATCH: Viral video of Trevon Diggs' son at Cowboys game is winning over hearts of NFL fans

Add best father to Trevon Diggs' list of accomplishments in his young NFL career. The star cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys was a revelation for the Cowboys defense last season, but on Father's Day, a video of his son cheering on his dad made the rounds and reminded everyone who the most charismatic Diggs is in the family.

The video was taken when Aaiden Diggs was four years old. The younger Diggs showed out as a big-time cheerleader while his dad took on opposing NFL offenses. Aaiden's natural on-camera poise did not end there.

In last season's Hard Knocks, young Aaiden had another notable moment when he met star quarterback Dak Prescott.

In the video, Aaiden expressed his love for Prescott but was momentarily confused when Prescott came to meet him. He confused Prescott for Patrick Mahomes for a second but immediately recovered to say, "Good to see you," when both Prescott and his dad corrected him.

Trevon Diggs leads Dallas Cowboys defense ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys improved their defense last season, going from near the bottom of the league to No. 2 in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) rankings.

Trevon Diggs was a big part of that improvement, garnering an All-Pro and Pro Bowl status for his contributions on defense. In his second NFL season, Diggs had 92 solo tackles and one sack. But perhaps his biggest impact was the league-leading 11 interceptions and two pick-sixes (interceptions returned for a touchdown).

The Cowboys are always in contention for the playoffs, given the aggressive brand marketing by Jerry Jones and a great scouting department. Most pundits, however, would agree that coaching and general manager decisions have cost the Cowboys wins, playoff berths, and playoff wins in the last few decades under Jones.

To return to the playoffs, the team will need its defense to continue to improve. While the offense always figures to put up points as long as quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, running backs Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard, among others, are on the field, the Cowboys will need their defense to remain stout to make any difference in the NFC East and the NFC.

Until then, Aaiden Diggs will remain positive and lead the cheers for his dad, Trevon Diggs, and the team for all Cowboys fans in the upcoming season.

