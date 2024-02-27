Trey Benson scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Florida State’s RB

Trey Benson is among the highest-ranked running back prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class. While the position has seen its overall value decrease in recent years, the most dynamic backs can still be elite weapons in the NFL. Teams may no longer target them too often in the first round, but the best prospects can still make an immediate impact.

Versatility has become one of the most useful traits for any running back in the NFL, which is good news for Benson. Add his upside as a receiver and explosive speed and he could potentially be the top prospect in the position this year.

Trey Benson scouting report

Trey Benson

Trey Benson played a key role for the Florida State Seminoles as their featured running back in each of the past two seasons. His contributions helped him get named to two All-Conference teams, totaling 1,896 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on more than six yards per carry. His dominance helped his team win the ACC title and complete an undefeated season last year.

College football success alone isn't necessarily attractive for NFL teams during the draft process, but Benson's skillset seems to translate to what many of them are looking for. He has an elite combination of athleticism, including speed and power in a compact frame at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds. He also possesses the explosiveness and receiving skills that are desirable to most NFL teams.

His overall game suggests that Trey Benson could potentially be the first running back selected during the 2024 NFL draft. Here are three teams that could be looking to target him.

Trey Benson landing spots

The following three teams could be looking to upgrade their running backs during the draft this year. With Trey Benson's versatility, he could be an ideal target.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard is currently pending free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly not going to franchise tag him again as they did last year. This creates a serious need for them at running back. Benson offers them a long-term solution even if they sign one of the top free agents in the position.

#2 - Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry has been one of the most consistently dominant running backs of this generation, but his time with the Tennessee Titans is likely over. He is also pending free agency and is not expected to receive the franchise tag. The Titans appear to be heading toward a rebuilding phase, but Benson can give them a much-needed offensive weapon.

#3 - New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is another superstar running back who is pending free agency this year and is not expected to be franchise-tagged. Whether or not he stays with the New York Giants, they still need to improve their depth at the position either way. Adding Benson can give them security behind Barkley or potentially replace him as their leading back.