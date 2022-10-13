Troy Aikman apologizes for sexist remark during Chiefs vs. Raiders: "My comments were dumb"

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has been in the hot seat this week as his comments from the Monday Night Football broadcast have been criticized. As the NFL continues to deal with player safety as well as defensive penalties, Aikman's comment came as an insult to females.

After Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was unnecessarily called for a roughing the passer penalty, Aikman called for change and said it was time to 'take the dresses off':

"My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off."

His sexist comments rubbed NFL fans the wrong way, especially the growing female fanbase.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday morning and was asked about his comments.

He owned up to his remarks by calling them 'dumb' and saying that he shouldn't have made them to begin with:

“My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them. Just dumb remarks on my part.”

He then continued by defending himself against other accusations. He said that people also felt that he was "anti-quarterback" for making the remarks:

“What came from that, what I said was that it implied that I’m not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth. I’m totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there’s no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks.”

Aikman will be back on the call this upcoming Monday night with Joe Buck as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos.

Troy Aikman questions whether Dak Prescott should return as QB1?

The Dallas Cowboys couldn't have asked for a better situation after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 1. Most teams in the NFL would have spiraled out of control without their starting quarterback, but Cooper Rush has helped lead Dallas to a 4-1 record. Rush is now 5-0 in his first five career starts, a stat that many couldn't have imagined.

While on 96.7 The Ticket on Thursday morning, Troy Aikman said that if Rush gets the win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, there may be some questions:

"If the Cowboys win Sunday, you start asking the question, 'Do we put Dak back in?' Considering what they've been able to do and how they've been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer.''

However, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has continued to shoot down rumors that Dak Prescott won't return as the starting quarterback.

