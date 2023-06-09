Troy Aikman's rumored new girlfriend, Haley Clark forced to go private on Instagram after cozy snaps

Getting linked to an NFL legend is not always the most pleasant experience, and it seems that Haley Clark has found that out the hard way. Troy Aikman's rumored new girlfriend has switched her Instagram to private after sharing PDA photos with the Cowboys legend on Wednesday.

The Dallas native, who works in sales for a men's custom clothing company, buzzed the internet after going public with swimsuit photos of the pair, which appeared to be taken on a vacation in Italy.

They were lounging near the ocean, where Clark kissed the side of Aikman’s cheek, with her hand on his thigh in one photo. These photos come amidst speculation that Aikman's second marriage with Catherine Mooty is on the rocks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII Haley Clark, rumored Troy Aikman girlfriend, goes private on Instagram

Haley Clark’s Instagram notifications might’ve gotten out of hand. The rumored girlfriend of Troy Aikman appeared to switch her Instagram to private after sharing PDA photos with the Cowboys legend on W… Haley Clark, rumored Troy Aikman girlfriend, goes private on Instagram Haley Clark’s Instagram notifications might’ve gotten out of hand. The rumored girlfriend of Troy Aikman appeared to switch her Instagram to private after sharing PDA photos with the Cowboys legend on W… https://t.co/UsBoONbSo7

Who is Troy Aikman's rumored new girlfriend, Haley Clark?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Haley Clark is the senior director of sales at Q Clothier, a men's custom clothing brand.

The Southern Methodist University graduate was a sorority girl — a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She previously lived in Oklahoma City, where she attended a private high school.

Troy Aikman is Clark's first high-profile relationship, as the Dallas native hasn't been involved with anyone of Aikman's stature in the past. Her relationship with him comes out of the blue, as there were never any rumblings of trouble in the Aikman household, even though Troy and Catherine haven't posted each other on social media for over three years.

Troy Aikman's relationship timeline

Once considered one of the hottest bachelors in American sports, Troy Aikman was officially off the dating market for the first time in 2000 when he married former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey. Worthey has a daughter named Rachel from a previous marriage. Worthey and Aikman have two daughters.

The couple were together for eleven years before officially separating on January 24, 2011. Their divorce became set in stone on April 12, 2011.

Following this divorce, Troy Aikman stayed single, aside from casual dates. However, that changed on his social media pages on June 2, 2017, when he announced his engagement to high-end fashion retailer Catherine "Capa" Mooty. Mooty came into the marriage with two sons with her ex-husband, lawyer Jerry Mooty, who is interestingly the nephew of Aikman's former boss, Jerry Jones.

Aikman and Mooty married on September 1, 2017, and they've been riding strong till recently. The couple has not yet announced separation plans.

Poll : 0 votes