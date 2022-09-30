“This won’t stop until NFL-affiliated doctors get sued and lose their licenses” – Former Stanford doctor launches tirade against league’s handling of Tua Tagovailoa concussion

Tua Tagovailoa and his recent injury sparked outrage throughout the league and amongst fans. Some doctors have now spoken out against the way the injury was handled by the league and its medical professionals.

In the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback was slammed to the turf, laying there for quite some time.

Eventually, Tagovailoa was taken off the field via a stretcher and to a nearby hospital. He was released from the hospital and traveled back to Miami with the team.

However, Dr. Jorge Caballero, a former Stanford doctor, went off on the NFL and how they've handled the Dolphins quarterback over the last two games.

"Needs to be said: this won't stop until NFL-affiliated doctors get sued and lose their licenses for signing off and/or practicing beyond the scope of their license. Enough is enough."

What's more, another doctor, Chris Nowinski, Ph.D., also chimed in to share his thoughts following the comments of Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel:

"I don't think this guy gets it. A concussion is a traumatic brain injury and posturing suggests brain stem injury. It's pretty high on the list of serious medical consequences of football."

McDaniel was asked by reporters if there was anything he could have, or should have, done differently once Tua was seen shaking his head, looking wobbly, and falling down following a hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano in last Sunday's win over the Bills.

McDaniel responded with two words:

"Absolutely not."

NFLPA already investigating Dolphins following Tua Tagovailoa's injury in Bills game

Executive Director of NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith

The NFLPA began an investigation into the Dolphins' handling of the quarterback's injury against the Bills. Specifically, why was he allowed to return to the game with what the medical team labeled a back injury?

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, doubled down after seeing Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Thursday night.

In a text to former NFL players Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman, Smith said:

“We insisted on these rules to avoid exactly this scenario. We will pursue every legal option, including making referrals against the doctors to licensing agencies and the team that is obligated to keep our players safe.”

For the Dolphins, we'll see what happens as the NFLPA, like many others, are seeking accountability for what happened to Tua Tagovailoa over the last two games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far