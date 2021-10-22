"OBJ is just a big salary at this point" - NFL Twitter calls for Odell Beckham Jr. trade

Odell Beckham Jr. has been a shadow of the wide receiver he was with the New York Giants. His legendary one-handed catch is now a thing of the past.

Beckham pulled in 2087 receiving yards and 10 TDs in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and since then, he has fallen to the bottom of the barrel when it comes to receivers. That was not entirely his fault. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 season before he might have had a stellar season. He had already logged 319 yards and three touchdowns before the injury.

His performances this season have been disappointing and the time he has missed due to injuries has only added to the frustration of Cleveland Browns fans and fantasy owners.

NFL Trade Rumors: Should Browns get rid of Odell Beckham Jr?

This begs the question, what should the Cleveland Browns do with their one superstar receiver?

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd OBJ is just a big salary at this point. OBJ is just a big salary at this point.

Colin Cowherd doesn't shy away from making controversial and reactionary statements, but he may have a point this time. Beckham Jr.'s contract doesn't expire until after the 2023 NFL season. He stands to make over $15 million during the current campaign as well as the next two seasons.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️ The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don’t feature him, some games they don’t even try to throw it to him, their QBs don’t seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy to talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh and now he is hurt 🤦🏾‍♂️

RGIII also has a point on how under-utilized Beckham has been as of late, but that could be because he has been injured. Not every player can bounce back as quickly from a gruesome injury. Beckham is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which he aggravated in the first half against the Broncos.

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod The OBJ thing has gotten weird. The OBJ thing has gotten weird.

There is a fine line between letting an injured player heal and outright ignoring them for other players in the lineup. With the emergence of Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Browns probably feel Beckham Jr. is a hindrance.

Kyle Yates @KyleYNFL So far tonight, Odell Beckham Jr has had a dropped pass, a penalty called on him for illegal formation, and now stumbled out of a break when he was targeted.Is it just destined to not happen here for OBJ in Cleveland? So far tonight, Odell Beckham Jr has had a dropped pass, a penalty called on him for illegal formation, and now stumbled out of a break when he was targeted.Is it just destined to not happen here for OBJ in Cleveland?

It is possible that at this point, both Beckham Jr. and the Browns see their relationship as non-beneficial to each other. Maybe OBJ is finally realizing that the Browns don't plan for him to be a part of their offense for much longer. Could Beckham be tanking his value within the Browns organization so they can trade him?

Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson I have no doubt the #Browns would take any call on OBJ right now. The problem is no other team is going to look at him right now and waste salary cap space it could roll into next season. He’s dead money. I have no doubt the #Browns would take any call on OBJ right now. The problem is no other team is going to look at him right now and waste salary cap space it could roll into next season. He’s dead money.

Whatever is possibly happening with Beckham and the Browns needs to be figured out sooner rather than later. If Beckham is tanking his value, he may also be damaging his overall value to other teams in the league.

He may also need a new training regiment and a new trainer to help him alleviate and get past his recent injury issues. Beckham is still one of the finest wide receivers in the NFL, and that will probably be evident once he finds a brand new team to play on.

The Browns should do what they can to find a trade partner, especially to take on Beckham's contract.

