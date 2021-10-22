NFL trade deadline predictions: 3 bold moves the Browns could make

The Cleveland Browns are standing on a cliff's edge. In under two weeks, the team could be 3-5 and without a starting quarterback. At a certain point, the writing is on the wall and the team needs to make some decisions about the future. If Mayfield is still hurt or the team simply isn't winning, it might make sense to trade away some players to get ready for next season.

At the same time, if the team is instead 5-3 and still alive, they could also be inclined to make some last-minute moves to bolster the roster before the trade deadline becomes official on Tuesday, November 2. Either way, the Browns could be in for an explosive start to November. Here's a look at two players the Browns could trade away and one they could add.

NFL trade deadline 2021: Browns building or Browns auctioning?

#1 - Browns trade away Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns may trade Odell Beckham Jr. away if they don't round a corner in the next ten days. Beckham has been injury-prone and is about to turn 30 years old. Next season, the Browns will be on the hook for about $15 million, according to Spotrac. Would it be worth keeping him around at that price?

It makes sense that if the Browns are going to move on from Odell Beckham Jr, they will move on during a lost season while his trade price will be the highest. After the season, teams will not be in the heat of the moment and will not be interested in trading more than the least amount possible. In the middle of the season, desperation trumps frugality.

Barring a miracle, this will be the second season in a row in which Beckham has not reached 1000-yards. At some point, the writing is on the wall and moves need to be made. It seems that it may not be a matter of "if," but a matter of "when."

Kimberley A. Martin @ByKimberleyA

#2 - Browns trade away Case Keenum

If Case Keenum does well on Thursday Night Football and Baker Mayfield returns healthy for Week 8, it might make sense for the Browns to cash in. Keenum's stock will be at a high and the Browns have Nick Mullens on the roster as well. If the Browns could trade Keenum for one more star, it could be the final piece.

Put simply, with all of the injuries on the roster at the moment, trading Keenum for a star could be the Browns' biggest move they can make to attempt to stem the tide. It would be a fight back against the injury bug that has currently infested the team.

#3 - Browns trade for DeVante Parker

With so much instability out wide for the 2021 Cleveland Browns, adding another face could be a much-needed dose of medicine. DeVante Parker could be just what the doctor ordered. The Dolphins are 1-5 and just gave up a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It cannot be any more obvious that their season is over. Thus, they should be evaluating all of their assets, including DeVante Parker.

Parker played with Jarvis Landry in Miami. Having a reunion in Cleveland could do wonders for morale out wide and it could help get Parker up to speed quickly. Parker is still playing well enough to be a big help for the Browns. Last week, he had four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Of course, after such a performance so recently, Parker wouldn't be the cheapest move.

In this scenario, however, the Browns are 4-4 or better and still in the wild-card chase. They could feel that they need some extra juice and are just one player away from making the playoffs for the second year in a row. This would also be the first time since the 1980s. Parker could be that player for the team.

