Ty’Ron Hopper scouting report: Exploring the Missouri LB's strengths and weaknesses

One of the top 100 overall recruits for Florida in the 2019 class, Ty’Ron Hopper’s usage at Florida increased all three years with the Gators (62 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks and two PBUs in 2021). He decided to transfer in-conference to the Tigers ahead of the ’22 season, when he put up 77 stops, 13.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and four PBUs.

This past season Ty’Ron Hopper was finally recognized as second-team All-SEC, despite only 55 tackles and about half of the negative plays produced, along with three PBUs.

Details: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds; RS SR.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Breaking down Ty’Ron Hopper's scouting report

Running back Marcus Major #24 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper #28 of the Florida Gators

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Strengths

Run defense

Ty’Ron Hopper attacks the line of scrimmage without fear, but he actively is looking to target one shoulder, dipping and ripping underneath to create an angle toward the ball carrier.

Capable of covering plenty of ground laterally shuffling along from the backside of wide zone concepts.

Quick to scrape over the action and get back downhill to meet the guy with the ball in the hole.

Displays excellent agility to bounce over to the rushing lane or to shut down cutback opportunities when the back just thought a big lane was opening up.

Provides the speed out to the sideline to track down bubbles and sweep plays away from his alignment without having to surrender significantly more yards than the depths he’s initially lined up at.

Can be used on stunts vs. run plays, blitzing through the opposite A-gap as they slant the defensive line.

Uses his hands pro-actively to not allow tight ends to get into his frame lining up on the edge of the box.

Missouri asked him to race up to the end of the line of scrimmage paired with slanting the D-end inside and his speed to chase plays down from behind really popped.

Coverage

Ty’Ron Hopper has the speed to stick with RBs/TEs on crossers and wheel routes when asked to take them in man-coverage.

Rapidly gets his cleats on the ground and redirects as running backs break across his face.

Showcases impressive make-up burst to fly underneath tight ends pushing down the seams if he has no occupation underneath.

Will shut down completions into the flats in a hurry as the boundary side LB.

Can really extend himself and elevate to break up passes intended to be lobbed over his head as a hook-defender.

Has some impressive reps on tape playing man against detached tight-ends, where he gets under their pads and forces those guys to work through sustained contact.

Quick to ID screens to the back and shoot behind the backs of linemen, in order to shut them down.

Blitzing

Ty’Ron Hopper shows excellent snap anticipation and timing as an off-ball blitzer.

Has some wiggle to him to side-step running backs in protection.

Packs a forceful rip, to break through the reach of offensive linemen and corners around them without getting pushed past the apex.

Brings plus agility to line up over the center, jab one way and then loop towards the opposite edge, as part of three-man games.

Takes advantage when the offense leaves a gap voided and he’s free to rush based on the back running into traffic off play-action – and he arrives at the QB in a hurry.

Had an 84.3 PFF pass-rush grade with 32 total pressures (across 125 rush opportunities) in 2022, and averaged a grade of 75.2 in his three seasons as a starter overall.

Does a great job as a spy chasing down and tripping up scrambling quarterbacks.

Weaknesses

Ty’Ron Hopper tends to get his eyes trapped in the backfield rather than reading the offensive line.

Could do a better job of targeting the far-arm of blockers and creating angles towards the ball for himself, as he’s being sealed off on plays out to the perimeter.

Flies up to the line of scrimmage way too aggressively vs. play-action and creates wide-open throwing windows for the quarterbacks behind him – frequently isolated on RPOs.

Looks kind of lost in space when deployed in coverage, turning his head only to see no targets there frequently.

Doesn’t square up and drive his legs, rather than relying on twisting ball carriers to the turf – Missed a MASSIVE 22.7% of the tackles he attempted last season (17 of 75), following a 17.0% miss rate in 2022.

Ty'Ron Hopper's 2024 NFL Draft projection

Trajan Jeffcoat #18 of the Missouri Tigers celebrates with Ty'Ron Hopper #8 after a sack against the Georgia Bulldogs

Ty'Ron Hopper is a block of dynamite, whose ability to see and fly to the ball jumps off the screen. His movement skills when deployed in man-coverage and the ability to corner his rushers as a versatile blitz piece create value on passing downs.

However, he does not yet read blocking schemes particularly well, where he gets tunnel vision for the ball, and he can be easily pulled off his landmarks by faking handoffs. He also doesn’t look particularly comfortable managing space in shell coverages.

That, combined with his high miss rates as a tackler make it to see him getting on the field a whole lot early on, other than in defined passing situations, especially as part of pressure-packages.

The way Ty’Ron Hopper plays with his hair on fire should bode well for special teams and buy him time for himself as he continues to develop at linebacker. To me, he’s worthy of taking a gamble on sometime fairly early on day three, if you have a long-term plan laid out for him.

Ty'Ron Hopper Grade: Top 150.

You might like other LB scout reports: Edgerrin Cooper; Tommy Eichenberg; Trevin Wallace; Nathaniel Watson; Jaylan Ford.