Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill played five seasons together in Kansas City. The duo's run ended when the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins ahead of last season.

On the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast, Hill cleared up why he wanted to leave Mahomes and the Chiefs for Miami. The four-time All-Pro wideout noted that it was about the long-term when it came to his exit from Kansas City:

"I was actually having this conversation with a good buddy of mine and you know, he was like Reek man, right now it's gonna be tough, man. You [are] transitioning from Kansas City, going from a place where you started, like that's where your heart at.

"And you just gotta think about the big picture, man. Think about the big picture of your kids, your family and how you want that dynamic to look 10 years from now and the dynasty you want to build for them moving forward."

Hill concluded:

"Now granted Kansas City, they was gonna pay me a big bag but it wasn't like that bag that Miami was giving dawg. And me being me, I'm willing to bite the bullet for my family. To set my kids up and even set their kids up."

The former Kansas City Chiefs star tore it up in his first season with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. Hill finished in the top five in both receptions (119) and yards (1,710) with seven touchdowns. It was his third straight season of over 1,200 yards receiving and his second with over 100 receptions.

Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes were a force in Kansas City

Mahomes and Hill with the Kansas City Chiefs were a dynamic duo

Hill and Mahomes were one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in their time together with the Chiefs. When Mahomes became the full-time starter in the 2018 season, Hill had his first 1,400-yard season and went on to have two more 1,200-yard seasons with the two-time NFL MVP.

4,839 pass yds, 37 TD, 13 INT, 98.5 passer rating



Mahomes in 2022 w/o Tyreek Hill:

5,250 pass yds, 41 TD, 12 INT, 105.2 passer rating



Tyreek Hill also went from 1200 yds and 9 TD to 1,710 yds and 7 TD #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes in 2021 w/ Tyreek Hill:4,839 pass yds, 37 TD, 13 INT, 98.5 passer ratingMahomes in 2022 w/o Tyreek Hill:5,250 pass yds, 41 TD, 12 INT, 105.2 passer rating #Dolphins Tyreek Hill also went from 1200 yds and 9 TD to 1,710 yds and 7 TD #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes in 2021 w/ Tyreek Hill:4,839 pass yds, 37 TD, 13 INT, 98.5 passer rating Mahomes in 2022 w/o Tyreek Hill:5,250 pass yds, 41 TD, 12 INT, 105.2 passer rating #Dolphins Tyreek Hill also went from 1200 yds and 9 TD to 1,710 yds and 7 TD https://t.co/Eq07mWqm5n

In all, the former West Alabama receiver accumulated 343 receptions, 4,584 yards, and 43 touchdowns from 2018 to 2021. It was the fourth-most yards and touchdowns by a receiver in the NFL during that stretch. All five of his touchdowns in his playoff career have come from the arm of the Chiefs quarterback.

We will see if he can rekindle that form with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

