Dalvin Cook is hot property in the NFL right now and Tyreek Hill is trying to the Miami Dolphins. The free agent running back has attacted a lot of attention from NFL teams across the league. It is a testament to his talent that he has captured interest from so many different parties despite the running back market in the NFL being depressed, to put it mildly. Players like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs have struggled to get a footing in this environment.

What has helped Dalvin Cook is that he has been a consistent performer in the last four years, rushing for more than 1,000 yards every season since 2019 and being named to four straight Pro Bowls. That consistency has told teams that he could be an asset in the near future as well, and among the teams interested, Miami Dolphins are among the interested parties.

Now, Tyreek Hill is going all out to recruit the running back for the team. He said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I haven’t talked to Dalvin, but Miami is his hometown, the guys we already got in the RB room I’m sure those guys would welcome him with open arms. A lot of people may not look at it like that. This team here is all about family. This team here is all about winning."

The wide receiver alluded to the fact that Dalvin Cook is from Miami. The running back also went to Florida State, meaning his entire football career, prior to playing professional football with the Minnesota Vikings, was in the state. Tyreek Hill also said that they are building a winning culture with the Dolphins and said that the running back joining them will add to that drive. He added,

"I'm the type of person I don't like to lose. I don't care what I'm doing. I don’t like to lose or nothing, our coaches are finding ways to make us wanna get better each and everyday. I believe adding Dalvin will just help us out even more.”

Tili🌺 @tili____ on Cook:



“I haven’t talked to Dalvin, but Miami is his hometown, the guys we already got in the RB room I’m sure those guys would welcome him with open arms.. this team here is all about family. This team here is all about winning. on Cook:“I haven’t talked to Dalvin, but Miami is his hometown, the guys we already got in the RB room I’m sure those guys would welcome him with open arms.. this team here is all about family. This team here is all about winning. pic.twitter.com/LC8pUnhl2X

There remains a good chance Tyreek Hill may end up facing Dalvin Cook

As alluded to before, the Miami Dolphins are not the only team interested in Dalvin Cook. Another team interested in his services are the New York Jets. If he goes there, he will get the chance to play with Aaron Rodgers in a team that looks to be all-in in trying to win the Super Bowl this year.

If that happens, Tyreek Hill will get to face him every year in the AFC East instead of getting to line up with him.