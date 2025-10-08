Tyrone Tracy Jr. injury update: Will Giants RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in his second season with the New York Giants. Tracy Jr. has endured a tricky second season in the NFL due to a shoulder injury sustained in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.With his side playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, let's examine the chances of Tracy Jr. featuring in the contest.Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?Yes, there's a good chance that Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be available for Thursday's game against defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The dynamic running back has made good progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered against the Chiefs.According to Sports Illustrated, Giants head coach Brian Daboll suggests that Tracy Jr.'s shoulder is progressing. The second-year RB seems to agree. He said,&quot;If you see me out there, that means my confidence is through the roof. I would never go out there and be less than.&quot;He continued,&quot;I want to put my team in a great situation. If I can't do that, I don't want to play.&quot;So, Tracy Jr.'s fantasy football managers must make a decision in the lead-up to Thursday night. They could either start him or rest him for another week while observing his reps.Moreover, the Giants seem to be enjoying the Cam Skattebo show. The rookie running back has brought a new dimension to the offense, and he's taken over the RB1 role in his teammate's absence.How has Tyrone Tracy Jr. performed this season?Tyrone Tracy Jr. has amassed a stat line of 22 carries, 68 rushing yards, and zero touchdowns in 2025. He's not seen the field since Week 3.Tracy Jr. is one of the more talented young running backs in the league. He amassed a stat line of 192 carries, 839 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in Year 1, plus 38 catches for 284 receiving yards and one receiving TD for good measure. So, there's a solid player in there.Tracy Jr. will look to return to action as soon as possible to help his side compete for a positive record. However, the presence of Cam Skattebo on the roster limits the necessity of rushing him back on the Gridiron.