  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tyrone Tracy Jr. injury update: Will Giants RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. injury update: Will Giants RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:56 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Tyrone Tracy Jr. injury update: Will Giants RB be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in his second season with the New York Giants. Tracy Jr. has endured a tricky second season in the NFL due to a shoulder injury sustained in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

With his side playing against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, let's examine the chances of Tracy Jr. featuring in the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Will Tyrone Tracy Jr. be available for Fantasy Football Week 6?

Yes, there's a good chance that Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be available for Thursday's game against defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The dynamic running back has made good progress in his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered against the Chiefs.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Sports Illustrated, Giants head coach Brian Daboll suggests that Tracy Jr.'s shoulder is progressing. The second-year RB seems to agree. He said,

Ad
"If you see me out there, that means my confidence is through the roof. I would never go out there and be less than."

He continued,

"I want to put my team in a great situation. If I can't do that, I don't want to play."

So, Tracy Jr.'s fantasy football managers must make a decision in the lead-up to Thursday night. They could either start him or rest him for another week while observing his reps.

Ad

Moreover, the Giants seem to be enjoying the Cam Skattebo show. The rookie running back has brought a new dimension to the offense, and he's taken over the RB1 role in his teammate's absence.

Ad

How has Tyrone Tracy Jr. performed this season?

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has amassed a stat line of 22 carries, 68 rushing yards, and zero touchdowns in 2025. He's not seen the field since Week 3.

Tracy Jr. is one of the more talented young running backs in the league. He amassed a stat line of 192 carries, 839 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in Year 1, plus 38 catches for 284 receiving yards and one receiving TD for good measure. So, there's a solid player in there.

Tracy Jr. will look to return to action as soon as possible to help his side compete for a positive record. However, the presence of Cam Skattebo on the roster limits the necessity of rushing him back on the Gridiron.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications