Tom Brady and Dana White have both found success throughout their respective careers in their fields.

Now, the two friends could find themselves together as Brady could become part-owner of the Raiders. White spoke to TMZ Sports about the former NFL star heading to Las Vegas.

The UFC chairman commented that he and Brady could be spending more time with one another in Vegas:

"I think there's more opportunity for us to hang out now that he's around more in Vegas. I don't know about working!"

White also commented on Brady becoming a part-owner with the Las Vegas Raiders. He noted that Tom Brady's winning track record will benefit the franchise and the city:

"At the end of the day, Brady's a winner. The guy's a winner. Winning is what he does. Having that kind of attitude and drive, and everything else he can bring to the Raiders and to this city, I couldn't be happier about it."

The co-founder of TB12 would be reunited with head coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. McDaniels was Brady's offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots for over a decade while he and Garoppolo were teammates for three seasons (2014 - 2016).

Garoppolo missed the Raiders' OTA due to having major surgery and many think Tom Brady would step in but seems unlikely at this point.

Brady would need at least 24 owners to agree to make his ownership official but many think that it's a mere formality. Former players transitioning to the owner's box is a rarity.

His agreement has been submitted to the league and will now need to be approved by the NFL.



(via 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Legendry QB Tom Brady has officially agreed to buy a minority share of the Raiders.His agreement has been submitted to the league and will now need to be approved by the NFL.(via @AlbertBreer 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Legendry QB Tom Brady has officially agreed to buy a minority share of the Raiders.His agreement has been submitted to the league and will now need to be approved by the NFL.(via @AlbertBreer) https://t.co/m9GQ6YUjfd

The late Jerry Richardson owned the Carolina Panthers from its first season in 1995 to 2018. Hall of Famer George Halas was the owner of the Decatur Staleys/Chicago Bears for over six decades.

Tom Brady is the NFL's GOAT

Brady retired this offseason after 23 seasons in the NFL as the holder of nearly all QB records. This includes wins by a quarterback (251), passing yards (89,214), and touchdowns (649).

His seven Super Bowl wins and 10 Super Bowl appearances are the most in NFL history. The 15-time Pro Bowler is set to join another team next year in FOX Sports as their lead NFL color analyst.

