UFL 2024 TV ratings on FOX/ESPN: Breaking down United Football League's Week 1 performance

UFL 2024 began with a classic game, as the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades opened the season with a thriller. Defending USFL champions Stallions beat the reigning XFL champs Renegades.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the UFL got solid TV ratings in Week 1. According to Mike Mitchell, here are the UFL 2024 ratings for Week 1:

Arlington vs. Birmingham: 1.18M (FOX)

Michigan vs. St. Louis: 1.349M (FOX)

San Antonio vs. DC: 960k (ESPN)

Houston vs. Memphis: 703k (ESPN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In this article, we break down the ratings. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

UFL 2024 Week 1 TV ratings and breakdown

Here's a breakdown of the UFL 2024 Week 1 television ratings:

Day 1

Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades

In the opening game of the United Football League, the Birmingham Stallions beat the Arlington Renegades in a statement win. It should come as no surprise that the game was the highest-rated in Week 1.

The game was never close, as Stallions quarterback Matt Corral was cooking. The former second-round NFL Draft pick threw for 201 yards on 12-of-21 passing. Corral combined well with star wide receiver Deon Cain to put the Renegades to the sword.

Michigan Panthers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

The Michigan Panthers and St. Louis Battlehawks played a classic in Week 1 of the UFL season. Both teams went blow for blow until an unlikely hero decided the game.

The second highest-rated UFL game was decided by the boot of Michigan kicker Jake Bates, who made a 64-yard field goal with three seconds left to give the Panthers a stunning last-minute win in their season opener.

It's even more notable considering that it was Bates' first regular-season field goal attempt since high school.

Expand Tweet

Day 2

San Antonio Brahmas vs. D.C. Defenders

Just like the Day 1 opening game, this contest was never close, with the Brahmas beating the Defenders 27-12.

A major highlight of the game was Brahmas punter Brad Wing throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to center Alex Mollette in the second quarter. That's a move you will probably never see in the NFL.

The opening game of Day 2 had 960,000 viewers, less than the Day 1 average, but still a respectable number. The Brahmas will look to build on the momentum in Week 2.

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks

The Memphis Showboats and Houston Roughnecks closed out Week 1 of UFL 2024 with a close contest.

The Showboats won a defensive slugfest, beating the Roughnecks 18-12. The Showboats raced to a 15-0 lead to start the game, which proved to be too much for the Roughnecks to recover from.

The game had 703,000 viewers on ESPN, not much of a surprise considering the lack of star names on the roster. Both teams have defensive identities, so purists will look forward to watching them in the upcoming weeks.