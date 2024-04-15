UFL 2024 Week 3: Results, Winners, Losers, Standings and Highlights

The UFL 2024 Week 3 is in the books and only one team in the tournament remains unbeaten. Meanwhile, two teams are yet to register their first wins.

Here's a recap of the four games from this past weekend.

UFL Week 3 Results: A look at the winners and losers from this weekend's action

April 13: D.C. Defenders beat Arlington Renegades 29-28

The D.C. Defenders pulled off an incredible comeback at Choctaw Stadium after being down 10 points with just over two minutes left on the clock. The narrow win moved them to 2-1 this season.

Meanwhile, the Renegades couldn't hold on to their lead and, in the process, suffered their third loss of the season.

April 13: Birmingham Stallions beat Memphis Showboats 33-14

On Saturday, the Stallions extended their winning streak in the UFL by defeating the Showboats 33-14 at Protective Stadium. Birmingham outscored Memphis 15-2 in the second half to climb to 3-0 and maintain its unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, the Showboats suffered their second defeat of the season.

April 14: Michigan Panthers beat Houston Roughnecks 34-20

The Panthers flexed their offensive muscles against the Roughnecks on Sunday. Michigan quarterback EJ Perry was the star of the show, throwing for 208 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for two other scores.

It was the second win of the season for the Panthers. Houston, on the other hand, suffered its third loss of the season.

April 14: St. Louis Battlehawks beat San Antonio Brahmas 31-24

The San Antonio Brahmas suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3 when they fell 31-24 to the St. Louis Battlehawks at Alamodome Stadium. The hosts were second-best in all departments and St. Louis was able to post its second win of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the vaunted Brahmas will head back to the drawing board to figure out what can be improved heading into Week 4.

UFL standings after Week 3

Here's a look at the USFL table after Week 3:

Team Record Points For Points Against Birmingham Stallions 3-0 80 41 Michigan Panthers 2-1 65 56 Memphis Showboats 1-2 51 65 Houston Roughnecks 0-3 50 75

Here's a look at the XFL table:

Team Record Points For Points Against D.C. Defenders 2-1 64 73 St. Louis Battlehawks 2-1 74 66 San Antonio Brahmas 2-1 71 62 Arlington Renegades 0-3 66 83

