UFL rules vs NFL: What is the difference? Rules and format explained

The United Football League (UFL) kicked off its debut season on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Federal authorities authorized the league at the end of 2023 as a merger of the XFL and USFL.

The NFL and the UFL are two different leagues, and the recently formed spring football league has stated that it has no intention of imitating the NFL.

The UFL starts one month and two weeks after the NFL season ends and concludes in June, giving the NFL enough more time to regain control of the professional football media landscape in September.

Similarly, there are a number of significant rule variations between the two leagues. The information we have regarding the distinctions between NFL and UFL rules is listed below.

Kickoff Rules

It was necessary to choose which kickoff format the UFL will continue to use in 2024, as the XFL and USFL had distinct ones last year. After careful consideration, the USFL kickoff setup—which starts at the kicking team's own 20-yard line—was preferred by the merger.

Ironically, the NFL owners adopted a variation of the kickoff style utilized by the XFL in 2023 and recently authorized significant revisions to kickoff regulations for the 2024 season.

The kicker will still start from the 35-yard line under the new regulations, while the other ten participants from the kicking team will line up at the 40-yard line of the receiving team.

Extra Point Attempt

The extra-point regulation the UFL is using is similar to the one we saw in the XFL last year. It does not employ the conventional PAT attempt.

UFL clubs can try a one, two, or three-point conversion following a touchdown, based on where they are on the field.

In the NFL, the ball is placed at the 15-yard line for an extra-point attempt, which is the same as a 33-yard field goal attempt.

Onside Kick Alternative

Teams can try an onside kick at any time during a UFL game, but if they are trailing or tied at the end of the fourth quarter, they can try to go for a fourth and 12 from the 28-yard line, which is essentially a one-down effort to gain 12 yards.

Overtime

The overtime format in the UFL is a best-of-three shootout type, with rotating attempts from the opponent's 5-yard line without kicks. It's a style that makes the overtime conclude quickly.

On the other hand, the NFL's overtime features timed segments that carry over until a winner is established, preserving the game's conventional framework throughout overtime.

Double Forward Pass

UFL clubs are permitted to throw two forward passes on the same play, as long as the first pass is completed behind the line of scrimmage and the second pass is also thrown from behind the line of scrimmage.

NFL football is played according to traditional regulations, and the the league does not allow two forward passes on the same play.

Replay Reviews

Head coaches may contest any on-field decision made by the UFL, even ones involving fouls or possible fouls. Head coaches are only given one opportunity to challenge a decision every game, and it doesn't seem like there is a way for the teams to receive additional opportunities.

Coaches in the NFL have two challenges for different on-field decisions; if the first two are efficient, they will be granted a third.