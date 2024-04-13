UFL Week 3 schedule: Complete list of game dates

The UFL is in full swing, and most teams have picked up wins to start their seasons. We have witnessed numerous highlight reel plays from the No. 1Spring Football League in America, and we'll likely see more in Week 3.

This article will highlight the games on the Week 3 schedule and discuss what to expect from them. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

UFL Schedule for Week 3

Here's a look at the schedule for the upcoming games in the United Football League:

Saturday

D.C. Defenders at Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. EDT (ESPN)

The DC Defenders will be up against one of just two teams yet to pick up a win in UFL 2024. Despite being reigning XFL champions, the Arlington Renegades have performed well below expectations.

However, if the Renegades have shown us anything, they shouldn't be counted out in the regular season. Many weeks are left in the season, and the change could start when they host the D.C. Defenders.

Memphis Showboats at Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Memphis Showboats will visit one of the two unbeaten teams in 2024. The Showboats have their work cut out, as the Birmingham Stallions are playing phenomenal football in UFL 2024.

The Stallions are back-to-back USFL champs and the team to beat in UFL 2024. Skip Holtz is coaching royalty and will aim for his third consecutive win to start the year.

Sunday

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, noon EDT (ABC)

The Michigan Panthers host the Houston Roughnecks in a USFL Conference battle. Both teams are looking for momentum, but the Roughnecks have more at stake.

The Houston Roughnecks are winless in their first two games of the season, and they've been one of the more disappointing performers in 2024. It's up to Kenji Bahar and Co. to bring the sunshine back to Houston.

St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. EDT (ABC)

The San Antonio Brahmas host the St. Louis Battlehawks in an interesting XFL Conference game. Both teams have entered the win column in 2024, so it's a great way to close out Week 3.

The Brahmas are significant favorites for the game, as they've won their first two fixtures of the season. The Battlehawks must be on their A-game to avoid defeat away from their fans.