Unbelievable stat suggests Dallas Cowboys definitely won't win NFC East title in 2022

The reigning NFC East champions, Dallas Cowboys, have had an average offseason so far.

The team traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Surprisingly, the Cowboys did not trade for another star wide receiver to replace Cooper. They will rely on their current corps, featuring Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and offseason acquisition James Washington to fill the hole left by the departure of their top wide receiver from last season.

With linebacker Randy Gregory leaving the team to join the Denver Broncos, the team only signed Dante Fowler Jr. to compensate. It was a strange move considering Fowler wasn't particularly impressive during his stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

On the flip side, the Cowboys' division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, have made significant moves to bolster their roster. They added A.J. Brown and Hasson Reddick on offense and defense, respectively, and are expecting a big leap from quarterback Jalen Hurts, who will be entering his third season in the NFL.

The Cowboys remain slight favorites to pip the Eagles to win the NFC East title for the second year running. However, one unbelievable stat suggests they will have to break a long-standing curse to win the division title in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys look to end an 18-year streak

Since 2004, no NFC East team has won two consecutive division titles. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last team to achieve the feat. They won four straight NFC East titles from 2001 to 2004. The New York Giants ended the Eagles' streak in 2005 and since then, no NFC East has managed to retain their division crown.

All four teams in the division have won the NFC East title at least thrice since this streak began in 2005. In the last 17 seasons, the Washington Commanders (2012, 2015, 2020) and the Giants (2005, 2008, 2011) have won the division title thrice. The Eagles have managed to win the NFC East five times (2006, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019), while the Cowboys have won it six times (2007, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021).

Recent history suggests that either the Eagles, Giants, or the Commanders are going to win the NFC East title in 2022. However, the Dallas Cowboys certainly have the talent to usurp their rivals and become the first NFC East team in 18 years to retain consecutive division titles.

