"Unfortunately with this coming out, I’d have to tell him" - Tom Brady finally reveals whether Ryan Fitzpatrick was that "motherf****r"

Tom Brady's infamous "motherf****r" rant continues to be a mystery. It was in 2020 that this diatribe went viral for being shocked that an NFL team would rather stick with their quarterback than sign him. NFL fans have their theories regarding whom he was referring to and one quarterback, in particular, believes that it was him.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was adamant that he was the man in question, but Brady has denied this. On his Let's Go! podcast, with Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, TB12 addressed Fitzpatrick's claims:

“I like to keep them guessing, and unfortunately, with this coming out, I’d have to tell him. It wasn’t him.”

A few weeks ago, Fitzpatrick, while appearing on the Dan Lebatard Show, claimed that he believed it was him that Brady was abusing:

"I think I still am. I think I still am that guy. If you go back to that … before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year, so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So, I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that mother f***er."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he was “that mother—“ Tom Brady referred to on The Shop last year Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he was “that mother—“ Tom Brady referred to on The Shop last year 😳 https://t.co/InShUWh4QD

Unfortunately for NFL fans, who would love to know whom he was referring to, Brady probably won't reveal it while he's still an active player. He, in all likelihood, won't want to show up his peer and would also prefer to avoid any tampering penalties that may arise as a result.

Who might Tom Brady's "motherf****r" be?

Whom was Tom Brady abusing?

The prevailing theory was that Tom Brady was referring to Derek Carr. This was so because it was reported that UFC organizer Dana White had a deal in place for both the quarterback and Rob Gronkowski to come to Las Vegas.

When Fitzpatrick claimed it was him, many believed that theory. As that has now been denied, Carr remains an option, but there are plenty of other choices.

It's important to remember that the legendary quarterback was, at worst, a top five player at his position in the league. So, there were probably 20 teams that could've upgraded by signing him for any amount.

He also likely views himself as one of the best in the league, so any team choosing to stick with anyone would be shocking to him.

Still, there are options, such as:

Carr

Ryan Tannehill

Baker Mayfield

Matt Ryan

Kirk Cousins

Jared Goff

Daniel Jones

There's unfortunately no telling what teams he was in contact with or who the quarterbacks were at the time.

