USFL Playoffs: Who is Troy Williams? Maulers QB leads Pittsburgh to stunning 31-27 win over Panthers

Troy Williams is a professional football player that plays for USFL side, the Pittsburgh Maulers. The University of Utah alum is the heart and soul of Ray Horton's side, and he just pushed them to the 2023 USFL Championship Game. Williams led the Maulers to a 17-10 comeback win against the Michigan Panthers in the USFL's North Division title game.

Troy Williams has been around the block, with the versatile QB having played in the Canadian Football League before finding a home in Pittsburgh. In this piece, we will shine the light on the Pittsburgh Maulers' franchise QB as he prepares to lead his side to a 2023 USFL Championship victory.

Troy Williams' College football career

Troy Williams started his college football career at the University of Washington. He redshirted in his first year at Washington and played four games with one start as a freshman. He left Washington after just one year to look for better starting opportunities.

He moved to Santa Monica College and performed decently in his sole season at Santa Monica. Williams put up a stat line of 2,750 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also added seven rushing touchdowns to his résumé. He later transferred to Utah at the end of the fall.

Williams started his third college football season as the starting QB for Utah. He put up a stat line of 2,757 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, leading his side to a 9–4 record. He eventually lost the starting job to Tyler Huntley in his second season, thus dimming the chances of getting selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Troy Williams' professional football career

Williams declared for the 2018 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He participated in rookie minicamps Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers on a tryout basis but was not signed by either franchise. He later got a contract offer from the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League and signed the dotted line.

Williams started for the Eskimos from 2019 to 2021, until the franchise eventually released him on August 10, 2021. He was out of the game for a while before signing by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on May 10, 2022. However, Williams was released on June 3, 2022, without playing a game for the Roughriders.

He signed for the USFL side, the Pittsburgh Maulers, on September 26, 2022, and like they say, the rest is history. Williams has been electric for the Maulers all season long, being a key cog in the offensive scheme of head coach Ray Horton.

He earned player of the week honors in week five and has led his franchise to the 2023 USFL Championship Game. It's been a successful year for Williams, and we're sure that NFL teams are paying attention.

