"Veteran QB is not likely in the playbook" - NFL insider gives update on Steelers in post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be playing his final NFL game on Sunday night. It would be the end of a storied career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one that brought two more Lombardi trophies to the Steel city.

Although Ben Roethlisberger won't officially say that he is retiring until the Steelers season is over, all signs are pointing to that fact, he even said so himself. But rumors have been circulating of possible veteran quarterbacks that the Pittsburgh Steelers could sign or trade for this offseason to replace Roethlisberger under center.

On Sunday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported that he doesn't believe the Steelers will look toward a veteran to replace Roethlisberger and would rather draft a quarterback to build for the future.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are two veterans whose names have circulated as possible replacements for Ben Roethlisberger when he retires. While many believe that the Steelers offense has plenty of weapons, and that adding an already established quarterback will get them back atop the AFC North. Others don't believe that the situation in Pittsburgh is trending that way.

General manager Kevin Colbert, who is set to retire in April after the 2022 NFL Draft, doesn't subscribe the philosophy of signing high-profile veterans, especially quarterbacks, and it's unlikely that he and his staff would take that direction toward the end of his tenure with the franchise.

NFL Insider Ian Rapaport reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are more likely to draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft rather than sign a veteran quarterback. The Steelers franchise has never been one to trade multiple first-round draft picks for the express purpose of signing a veteran quarterback, which is what it would take to sign a player like Rodgers or Wilson.

As per his report, here is Rapaport's full take on how the situation might play out regarding the Steelers and their search for a quarterback:

The Steelers’ draft order will depend on the playoff results, but a loss today puts them between No. 19 and 24. In Colbert’s celebrated time as GM, he has only traded away a first-round pick for a player — Minkah Fitzpatrick — one time and that entire package ended up being worth slightly less than a true No. 1. He has traded up in the first round just three times since 2000.

While the Steelers have backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs on the roster, there's a high probability that the team won't choose to build with one of them and instead draft for the future.

