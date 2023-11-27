Vikings-Bears injury report: Latest on Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, D'Onta Foreman and more

To cap off another week of NFL action, the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears square off in an NFC North matchup today.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Vikings have won five of their last six games and vaulted themselves back into the NFC playoff race. After starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the season, the team traded for quarterback Josh Dobbs, and he has been nothing short of impressive.

The Chicago Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL, and it looks like they could repeat that feat this year. They are 3-8 for the season, and only a miracle will allow them to advance to the playoffs.

We will examine both teams' injury reports below in advance of the Monday Night Football clash.

Minnesota Vikings injury report for Week 12 Monday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings designated cornerback Akayleb Evans and wide receiver Justin Jefferson as questionable for their Monday Night Football home game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year winner last season, Jefferson, has been sidelined for the last six Vikings games because of a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In their most recent report, Minnesota also included defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga on the injury list because of a knee ailment. He is also questionable against the Bears in Week 12.

LB Brian Asamoah II (ankle), TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs) and quarterbacks Nick Mullens (back) and Jaren Hall (concussion) are the other players listed on the Vikings injury report. All of them are anticipated to be game-time decisions.

Alexander Mattison's injury status

Alexander Mattison, the running back for the Minnesota Vikings, sustained an injury during the team's win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. Mattison was knocked out of that game just after halftime due to a concussion.

But Mattison managed to go through the concussion protocol in time to play against the Broncos last week. In the Week 11 defeat, he gained 81 rushing yards, his best output since Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers when he gained 95 yards.

Mattison was not listed as injured on the Vikings' injury report from Saturday, so he should be able to play against the Bears on Monday.

Justin Jefferson's injury status

For Week 12, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson is considered questionable. But since the Vikings have always stated that they wish to be careful with their offensive asset, it's unlikely that the organization will activate him off the injury reserve before the game.

Jefferson's anticipated absence from the Bears game tonight would be his seventh absence from a game since suffering a hamstring ailment in Week 5. Coming weekend is the Vikings' bye, which they might use to give the young receiver an additional opportunity to get ready for a Week 14 comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders. Notwithstanding the aforementioned, Jefferson might still be able to play tonight against the Bears if he feels prepared.

Chicago Bears injury report for Week 12 Monday Night Football

Three of the Chicago Bears' most important players were ruled out on Sunday in preparation for their Week 12 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Guard Larry Borom (sickness), running back D'onta Foreman (ankle/shin) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) will not play tonight, the team has confirmed. Along with linebacker Noah Sewell, those three players will not play in the Monday Night Football game.

It is anticipated that OL Lucas Patrick and FB Khari Blasingame will be prepared for the game. They have both resumed full participation in practice since Friday.

D'onta Foreman's injury status

Chicago Bears running back D'onta Foreman hurt his ankle against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Although he had first been hurt in Week 10, it appears that he made his ankle issue worse enough that he was unable to finish the game llast week.

Due to that injury, Foreman was unable to participate in practice on Thursday; however, on Friday, he was able to resume limited activity.

Foreman was limited throughout Saturday's practice, and the Bears classified him as "doubtful" on their injury report. However, Chicago did officially announce on Sunday that the running back would miss the Week 12 game.

Vikings vs Bears history: Last 10 matchups

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have played against each other 124 times in the regular season and only once in the postseason. In the series, the Bears have won 57 games, while the Vikings have won 66. Also, they have tied twice.

In their last 10 meetings, the Vikings have a 6-4 record. The results of all last ten of their games are listed below:

1. The Vikings beat the Bears 19-3 on the road on Oct. 15, 2023.

2. The Vikings beat the Bears 29-13 on the road on Jan. 8, 2023.

3. The Vikings beat the Bears 29-23 at home on Oct. 09, 2022.

4. The Vikings beat the Bears at home 31-17 on Jan. 09, 2022.

5. The Vikings beat the Bears on the road 17-9 on Dec. 20, 2021.

6. The Bears beat the Vikings on the road 33-27 on Dec. 20, 2020.

7. The Vikings beat the Bears on the road 19-13 on Nov. 16, 2020.

8. The Bears beat the Vikings on the road 21-19 on Dec. 29, 2019.

9. The Bears beat the Vikings at home 16-6 on Sep. 29, 2019.

10. The Bears beat the Vikings on the road 24-10 on Dec. 30, 2018.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings prediction for Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Minnesota Vikings six weeks ago, and it doesn't appear that much has changed on their end since then.

The Vikings had one victory in their first five games of the season, which was a sluggish start to the season. However, they have put themselves back into the postseason picture with a 5-1 record in their last six games.

Although we anticipate a fierce battle from the Bears in the opening stages of the MNF game, the Vikings are the superior team and should prevail in the end.