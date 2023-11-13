“We’ve beaten NFL’s Taylor Swift agenda”: Vikings fans celebrate Josh Dobbs’ social media triumph after 27-19 win vs Saints

Josh Dobbs has become the NFL's biggest story after he and the Minnesota Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints at home. Dobbs went 23 of 34 passing attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown in the 27-19 win. It marked the second straight week the quarterback has led Minnesota to a victory.

The NFL's Twitter (X) account showed love to Dobbs as they changed their banner from Taylor Swift to him. Vikings and NFL fans took to the social media account to celebrate Dobbs and the win in Week 10:

More fans commented on Dobbs taking over as the league's biggest story:

Josh Dobbs joined the Vikings at the trade deadline, ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He entered the game when starting QB, rookie Jaren Hall, was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a concussion. Dobbs then took over.

Minnesota was down 28-24 with around two minutes left in the game. Dobbs led the team down the field and threw the game-winning, six-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell with less than 30 seconds left.

Who drafted Josh Dobbs?

Josh Dobbs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Dobbs was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played college football at the University of Tennessee where he was the starting quarterback in his junior and senior seasons.

He threw for 7,138 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions in his time with the Volunteers. Dobbs ranks fifth in school history in yards and sixth in touchdowns.

How many teams has Josh Dobbs played for?

After spending his first two seasons with the Steelers, he spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, starting two games with the team. Dobbs signed with the Arizona Cardinals ahead of this season, starting the team's first eight games before being traded to the Vikings.

We'll see the 28-year-old start his 12th career NFL game in Week 11 as Minnesota is on the road to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.