Vikings post-June 1 cut candidates: 5 players who could be salary cap casualties ft. Ty Chandler

The NFL Draft and the release of the regular season schedule are two of the numerous significant NFL offseason events that have already passed by. Right now, NFL teams are still building their rosters and attempting to determine which players will make up their 53-man roster.

Like other NFL teams, the Minnesota Vikings can now cut veteran players after June 1 and distribute their signing bonuses or guaranteed money over two seasons rather than bearing the full cost in a single year.

Let's examine some of the Vikings' potential cap casualties that are on the team's books in this article.

Potential post-June 1 cut candidates for Minnesota Vikings

#1 - Jalen Nailor (wide receiver)

The Vikings selected Tai Felton out of Maryland in the third round of April's NFL Draft. Given his draft status, he is likely going to be the third wide receiver on Minnesota's roster, behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Nailor, who was the Vikings' third wide receiver last season, is now considered a possible post-June-1 cap casualty as he enters the final season of his rookie deal, especially if the team has no intention of offering him an extension.

#2 - Josh Oliver (tight end)

Oliver, 28, is a good blocking tight end, but his limited playing time and $9.4 million 2025 cap hit make it important to mull over how valuable he really is to the Vikings offense. Releasing him after June 1 would give the team a lot of cap room, which might impact other roster decisions.

The Vikings would save slightly more than $5 million if Oliver were released. They must decide whether his blocking abilities are that valuable.

#3 - C.J. Ham (fullback)

Although C.J. Ham is a natural fullback, the Vikings have primarily used him as a special-teams player. To put it simply, he hasn't made much of an impact on head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense.

The Vikings may choose to finally let go of the soon-to-be 32-year-old veteran fullback now. They will save up to $2.6 million in cap space if they cut him.

#4 - Brian Asamoah (linebacker)

Asamoah has only played 188 defensive snaps since being drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has primarily been used on special teams.

Minnesota may decide to cut the former Oklahoma star after June 1, given the recent selection of Kobe King, who can also play on special teams.

#5 - Ty Chandler (running back)

It should come as no surprise that Ty Chandler didn't play much last season, tallying 56 carries for 182 yards, considering he is not the main ball carrier in Minneapolis. Now, with the team's addition of Jordan Mason through trade, Chandler will likely slip further down on the depth chart.

The Vikings' ultimate decision to cut or retain the 27-year-old running back will depend on how much they appreciate his work on special teams and whether they think another player might perform an identical function. They would save little more than a million dollars in cap space if they cut Chandler now.

