Vikings trade deadline tracker: Latest on Kirk Cousins, Danielle Hunter and more

The Minnesota Vikings are still reeling over Kirk Cousins' injury, which ended his season and in truth, could have cost the team theirs despite their 24-10 win against the Green Bay Packers to move to 4-4.

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, many thought that the Vikings could be big players, whether that be moving some key starters on or trying and getting some better talent to reel in the Detroit Lions in the NFC North.

The Vikings could be one of the teams to watch over the next few days with the deadline approaching, so let us look at some players that have been in the headlines.

Minnesota Vikings trade deadline

Minnesota is delicately poised after its win over the Packers, but the injury to Cousins likely ends any intention it had of trying to catch Detroit and possibly making a run at a playoff spot.

So, which way will the Vikings go, given that Cousins is out of contract at season's end and Justin Jefferson hasn't put pen to paper on a new deal yet?

Kirk Cousins, QB

While there was thought prior to his Achilles injury that Cousins might be on the move, he squashed that rumor. Now that he is lost for the season, Minnesota is going forward with Jaren Hall, who stepped in for Cousins against the Packers.

Could Minnesota use the Cousins injury to perhaps be in the market for a quarterback? Is there someone like Trey Lance from the Dallas Cowboys or another veteran who is currently riding the bench?

Their season isn't shot as they are still at 4-4, but it will be interesting to see what the Vikings do.

Danielle Hunter, DE

The 29-year-old has been in superb form for Minnesota through eight games, as he already has 10.0 sacks and three forced fumbles.

With everything Minnesota does revolving around the Cousins move, what happens with Hunter? He signed a one-year, $17 million deal with Minnesota this season, so any team wanting to trade for him will need to offer a brand new, shiny deal after this season.

Jordan Hicks, LB

The veteran linebacker has had a nice start to the season after an underwhelming campaign last year for Minnesota. The Cowboys have a need for a linebacker with Leighton Vander Esch injured, and with Hicks in the final year of his contract, he could be available for cheap.

Again, these moves are somewhat up and down as the Vikings' season isn't over, despite the Cousins injury.

Jameis Winston to Minnesota?

With Cousins out for the year and Winston riding the bench in New Orleans, reports have stated that Justin Jefferson has already contacted Winston about coming to Minnesota.

The pair reportedly worked out together this offseason.

It would be a reasonably easy trade to get done, as one would imagine the Saints won't want that much for him. Plus, Minnesota gets a veteran quarterback who can win games if given the weapons.

