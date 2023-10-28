Vikings trade rumors: Minnesota underlines stance on $20,000,000 star Danielle Hunter

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter is in high demand. The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the Vikings' standout players in 2023, and numerous teams are paying attention to him as the trade deadline approaches.

However, the Vikings aren't too keen to let the NFL's sack leader depart, as they are demanding a hefty sum for any team interested in Hunter. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Hunter would only be available for a team willing to offer a sizeable amount of assets. That contrasts the third-round pick that he was worth ahead of the 2023 season. Whether any team pays the sum remains to be seen.

2023 NFL trade deadline: Should Vikings be buyers or sellers?

The odds of the Minnesota Vikings making the playoffs this season are slimmer by the week. To make matters worse, the franchise's best player, Justin Jefferson, is injured, and his replacements understandably could be more efficient. Hence, the Vikings should sell at the 2023 NFL trade deadline rather than buy.

The franchise should embrace the rebuild, as they have aging stars who could fetch a couple of picks. The biggest question remains the future of Kirk Cousins, whose contract is expiring at the end of the season.

However, the Vikings should convince Cousins to waive his no-trade clause before they can trade him. From all indications, the 2022 Pro Bowler is unlikely to cede to such a request.

The trade deadline will be held in Minnesota, and we look forward to what the front office has to offer.

Danielle Hunter landing spots: Which teams would be ideal for Vikings LB?

Heading back to the future of Danielle Hunter, the Vikings have a decision to make regarding the LSU alum. Here are three teams that could be solid lending spots if the Vikings are willing to do business:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

There are rumors that the Jaguars were interested in Hunter before the start of the 2023 season. However, the Vikings weren't keen on doing business, so the Jaguars stuck with their current options.

That has paid the Jaguars so far this season, as they are currently the owners of a proud 5-2 record and are well on their way to another AFC South championship. However, if they want to get to the next level, they should consider trading for Hunter to pair him with fellow elite sack master Josh Allen. This pairing would be nightmarish for opposing quarterbacks and could help the Jaguars become even more lethal.

2. Houston Texans

The Texans are playing way better than anyone this season. The franchise has a 3-3 record, and their rebuild is already looking impressive.

However, a department that they could improve upon is the pass rush. While the Texans have a top-three draft pick, Will Anderson Jr., they could still do with a marquee addition like Hunter. Furthermore, learning under a proven sack master in Hunter could elevate Anderson Jr. in remarkable ways.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens operate a committee pass rush system that has yielded great dividends in the 2023 season. The Ravens lead the league with 29 team sacks, a stellar record heading into Week 8.

While Justin Madubuike, Patrick Queen, Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Van Now and Kyle Hamilton are great, the addition of Hunter would make the Ravens even more potent heading into the most pivotal part of the season. No quarterback would want to face off against such an elite committee of pass rushers.

When is the 2023 NFL trade deadline?

According to the official NFL website, the 2023 NFL trade deadline is at 4 P.M. ET on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, entering Week 9.

Last year's trade deadline featured a record trade involving 13 players. It remains to be seen whether 2023's deadline can top it.