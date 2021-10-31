Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and picks - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys will look to win their sixth straight game and keep pace with the best teams in the NFC when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Vikings are amid a mini resurgence of their own. After starting the season 1-3, they have won two straight and are now at .500 for the year. Both teams have explosive offenses led by quarterbacks who are in the conversation for the NFL MVP award.

Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott are both enjoying tremendous seasons. Their performance will go a long way in determining who comes out on top on Sunday and continues their winning streak.

Vikings vs. Cowboys match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 8:20 pm ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Vikings vs. Cowboys betting odds

Spreads

Vikings: -3.0 (-110)

Cowboys: +3.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: -150

Cowboys: +130

Totals

Vikings: U51.5 (-105)

Cowboys: O51.5 (-105)

Vikings vs. Cowboys picks

Outside of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' secondary is atrocious, while the Vikings have the sixth-best passing attack in the NFL. It's a mismatch that coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to exploit. Expect Cousins to throw for over 300 passing yards and Justin Jefferson to have over 100 receiving yards.

While the Cowboys have struggled against the pass, the Vikings have been unable to stop anyone on the ground. They have the seventh-worst run defense this season and the Cowboys will want to take advantage of that on Sunday. 100 yards and a touchdown for Ezekiel Elliot is as safe a pick as they come.

Vikings vs. Cowboys key injuries

Vikings

DT Michael Pierce (Elbow): Out

WR Dede Westbrook (Ankle): Questionable

DE Patrick Jones II (Knee): Doubtful

Cowboys

DE Dorance Armstrong (Ankle): Questionable

QB Dak Prescott (Calf): Questionable

T Tyron Smith (Ankle): Questionable

Vikings vs. Cowboys head-to-head

The Vikings and Cowboys have played 32 against each other in the NFL. Dallas leads their head-to-head series 17-15.

The Cowboys have won three of their last four matches against the Vikings, including a 31-28 victory last season.

Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings can give any team a run for their money, but the Cowboys have too many playmakers on offense and a quarterback playing at an MVP level.

Prediction: Dallas wins and improves to 6-1.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar