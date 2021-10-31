Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and picks - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The Dallas Cowboys will look to win their sixth straight game and keep pace with the best teams in the NFC when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.
The Vikings are amid a mini resurgence of their own. After starting the season 1-3, they have won two straight and are now at .500 for the year. Both teams have explosive offenses led by quarterbacks who are in the conversation for the NFL MVP award.
Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott are both enjoying tremendous seasons. Their performance will go a long way in determining who comes out on top on Sunday and continues their winning streak.
Vikings vs. Cowboys match details
When: Sunday, October 31, 8:20 pm ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Vikings vs. Cowboys betting odds
Spreads
Vikings: -3.0 (-110)
Cowboys: +3.0 (-110)
Moneyline
Vikings: -150
Cowboys: +130
Totals
Vikings: U51.5 (-105)
Cowboys: O51.5 (-105)
Vikings vs. Cowboys picks
Outside of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' secondary is atrocious, while the Vikings have the sixth-best passing attack in the NFL. It's a mismatch that coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to exploit. Expect Cousins to throw for over 300 passing yards and Justin Jefferson to have over 100 receiving yards.
While the Cowboys have struggled against the pass, the Vikings have been unable to stop anyone on the ground. They have the seventh-worst run defense this season and the Cowboys will want to take advantage of that on Sunday. 100 yards and a touchdown for Ezekiel Elliot is as safe a pick as they come.
Vikings vs. Cowboys key injuries
Vikings
- DT Michael Pierce (Elbow): Out
- WR Dede Westbrook (Ankle): Questionable
- DE Patrick Jones II (Knee): Doubtful
Cowboys
- DE Dorance Armstrong (Ankle): Questionable
- QB Dak Prescott (Calf): Questionable
- T Tyron Smith (Ankle): Questionable
Vikings vs. Cowboys head-to-head
The Vikings and Cowboys have played 32 against each other in the NFL. Dallas leads their head-to-head series 17-15.
The Cowboys have won three of their last four matches against the Vikings, including a 31-28 victory last season.
Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings can give any team a run for their money, but the Cowboys have too many playmakers on offense and a quarterback playing at an MVP level.
Prediction: Dallas wins and improves to 6-1.