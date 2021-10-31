×
Vikings vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and picks - October 31 | NFL Week 8

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Oct 31, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Preview

The Dallas Cowboys will look to win their sixth straight game and keep pace with the best teams in the NFC when they travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Vikings are amid a mini resurgence of their own. After starting the season 1-3, they have won two straight and are now at .500 for the year. Both teams have explosive offenses led by quarterbacks who are in the conversation for the NFL MVP award.

The ONLY players in NFL history to reach 30,000 passing yards and 200 touchdown passes in their first 115 games.#SKOL https://t.co/XumMxCMmD4

Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott are both enjoying tremendous seasons. Their performance will go a long way in determining who comes out on top on Sunday and continues their winning streak.

Vikings vs. Cowboys match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 8:20 pm ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Vikings vs. Cowboys betting odds

Spreads

Vikings: -3.0 (-110)

Cowboys: +3.0 (-110)

Moneyline

Vikings: -150

Cowboys: +130

Totals

Vikings: U51.5 (-105)

Cowboys: O51.5 (-105)

Vikings vs. Cowboys picks

Outside of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' secondary is atrocious, while the Vikings have the sixth-best passing attack in the NFL. It's a mismatch that coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to exploit. Expect Cousins to throw for over 300 passing yards and Justin Jefferson to have over 100 receiving yards.

Ezekiel Elliot is thriving behind the run-block schemes of OC Kellen Moore and the #DallasCowboys physical O-line. Here, @GregCosell illustrates how Zeke assesses the run-gaps for defenders and makes the cutback to get to the 2nd level.#Skol | #NFL | @MattBowen41 https://t.co/8nKSIRXu5r

While the Cowboys have struggled against the pass, the Vikings have been unable to stop anyone on the ground. They have the seventh-worst run defense this season and the Cowboys will want to take advantage of that on Sunday. 100 yards and a touchdown for Ezekiel Elliot is as safe a pick as they come.

Vikings vs. Cowboys key injuries

Vikings

  • DT Michael Pierce (Elbow): Out
  • WR Dede Westbrook (Ankle): Questionable
  • DE Patrick Jones II (Knee): Doubtful

Cowboys

  • DE Dorance Armstrong (Ankle): Questionable
  • QB Dak Prescott (Calf): Questionable
  • T Tyron Smith (Ankle): Questionable

Vikings vs. Cowboys head-to-head

The Vikings and Cowboys have played 32 against each other in the NFL. Dallas leads their head-to-head series 17-15.

The Cowboys have won three of their last four matches against the Vikings, including a 31-28 victory last season.

Vikings vs. Cowboys Prediction

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings can give any team a run for their money, but the Cowboys have too many playmakers on offense and a quarterback playing at an MVP level.

Prediction: Dallas wins and improves to 6-1.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
