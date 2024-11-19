Waiver Wire Week 12 Running Backs to target feat. Roschon Johnson and Jaylen Wright

Winning the waiver wire is always important in fantasy football each season, especially after the trade deadline. It offers managers one of the best ways to improve their rosters throughout the course of the year. New targets emerge based on their situations with their NFL teams, including the following running backs ahead of Week 12.

Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire RBs

Week 12 waiver wire RBs

#1 - Cam Akers

Cam Akers continues to establish a reliable role for the Minnesota Vikings as their RB2 behind Aaron Jones. He has set season-highs in snap percentage for his new team in each of his past three games and in total touches in two of them. He also turned in a season-best RB20 finish in his most recent game, making Akers a valuable target on the Week 12 waiver wire.

#2 - Roschon Johnson

Roschon Johnson is coming off of his most productive game of the 2024 fantasy fotball season with the Chicago Bears. He set season-highs by playing in 42% of the offensive snaps and totaling 11 touches. He was also utilized in the red zone this week over D'Andre Swift, so his fantasy value has been trending in the right direction.

#3 - Jaylen Warren

Jaylen Warren got off to a slow start to the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has bounced back recently. He has exceeded 10 touches in each of his past four games and has totaled at least 59 scrimmage yards in all of them. He appears to be getting closer to a split backfield role with Najee Harris, like he had last year, which resulted in an overall RB25 finish.

#4 - Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright recently surpassed Raheem Mostert as the Miami Dolphins' RB2 based on their recent usage. In their past two games, Wright has totaled 10 carries, while Mostert has registered just three. The rookie has a ton of upside due to his explosiveness if he can earn more touches going forward, making him a solid specualtive target on the Week 12 waiver wire.

#5 - Dylan Laube

Dylan Laube has received just one carry for the Las Vegas Raiders this season, but their current running back situation could create an interesting opportunity for him in Week 12. Alexander Mattison and Zamir White were both injured last week, so if they are unavailable this week, the Raiders may turn to the rookie and give him his first chance at a significant workload.

