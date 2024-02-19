Washington Commanders advisor picks between Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels for QB2 in 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after finishing with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East. A priority could be finding a franchise quarterback with that selection. The question becomes who is the QB2 behind the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC.

On the PFF NFL podcast, former NFL general manager and Commanders advisor Rick Spielman was asked who was the QB2 in this year’s draft. Spielman chose between UNC QB Drake Maye and last year's Heisman winner and LSU star Jayden Daniels:

“I like Drake Maye a lot. I had the opportunity to watch him play live in Miami last year. His size, I think he is very athletic. I think he has arm talent. He didn’t have the same talent around him this year."

"He made some poor decisions turning the ball over or forcing the ball where he probably could’ve kept it."

“Jayden Daniels is an incredible story, coming from ASU, where he was still developing you could say. Till he transferred to LSU and the strides he made from last year to this year and how much he has improved.”

Spielman was part of the six-person committee led by Washington managing partner Josh Harris to find its next head coach and GM. The team hired San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters as the GM last month.

Earlier this month, the Washington Commanders hired former Atlanta Falcons HC Dan Quinn to the same position. Quinn spent the last three seasons as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Washington started their fifth-round pick, Sam Howell, last season. Howell threw for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions while leading the league with 621 pass attempts.

Do the Washington Commanders go QB or elsewhere with that No. 2 pick?

While many analysts see Washington going QB, there could be a chance they could go in another direction. According to the Sportskeeka Mock Draft Simulator, the new regime is addressing another offensive position. The mock draft has the Commanders going with Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 2.

The Washington Commanders pass on Maye and Daniels in the Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator.

The simulator has Maye and Daniels going back-to-back to the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, respectively. With two months until the NFL draft, time will tell which direction Washington goes with their pick.