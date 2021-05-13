Washington Football Team NFL Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Prediction

After a promising campaign in 2020 followed by a revamp in the offseason, fans of the Washington Football Team will undoubtedly be excited about the 2021 NFL season.

Washington will commence their campaign by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. That will be followed by a Thursday Night Football showdown against NFC East division rivals the New York Giants. Later in the year, they will welcome the Seattle Seahawks for a Monday Night battle.

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, Los Angeles Chargers, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 2

Thursday, September 16th, New York Giants, 8:20 PM ET (NFL Network/FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, at Buffalo Bills, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, at Atlanta Falcons, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, New Orleans Saints, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, Kansas City Chiefs, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th, at Green Bay Packers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, at Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM ET (FOX)

Week 9

Bye week

🔴 Back under the lights

🟡 OROY vs. DROY



Notes from our schedule release 🥳️ — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 13, 2021

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11

Sunday, November 21st, at Carolina Panthers, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 12

Monday, November 29th, Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 PM ET (ESPN)

Week 13

Sunday, December 5th, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 14

Sunday, December 12th, Dallas Cowboys, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 15

TBD, at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 ET (NBC)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, Philadelphia Eagles, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, at New York Giants, 1 PM ET (FOX)

How much do Washington Football Team tickets cost?

Tickets for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers start at $61, while the Week 2 game against the New York Giants cost as low as $36 (at the time of this article's publishing).

How to get Washington Football Team tickets for the 2021 season?

Currently, fans can partake in a promotion in which single-game tickets purchased through Ticketmaster do not have any fees.

Clicking here will take you to the Washington Football Team's official website where you can purchase tickets for their home games. The promotion lasts 24 hours, meaning fans have until Thursday night (May 13th) to take advantage of free tickets.

Washington Football Team Season Prediction: 10-7

Washington managed to make it to the playoffs with just seven wins last season. They will head into the 2021 season with an improved roster that should be able to win 10 games.