If the season ended today, the New York Giants would have the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and would be in line to pick Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This is one of many games in which the Giants and the Washington Football Team will play in to determine who could get the top pick.

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen leads his team (1-4) into MetLife Stadium to take on the winless Giants (0-5) in hopes to get their second win of the season. The Giants look to be the first New York team to get a win at MetLife this season.

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Head to Head

The Washington Football Team and New York Giants have met each other 176 times in the past. New York currently has a big lead in the series with a 103-69-4 record.

The NFC East rivals last faced each other in 2019, when the Giants won at FedEx Field in overtime, 41-35.

Washington Football Team form guide in the league: W L L L L

New York Giants form guide in the league: L L L L L

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Team News

The biggest news for Washington comes as guard Brandon Scherff was activated from IR and will return to the field after nursing a knee injury since the season started. Having Scherff back will bolster the Washington offensive line, which has lately been having difficulties protecting their quarterbacks. Scherff should add much needed protection for Kyle Allen on Sunday, considering the Giants defensive line is their only biggest strengthen on the team currently.

As for the Giants, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and receiver Darius Slayton were both limited in practice on Friday. Their status for Sunday's game is questionable, but head coach Joe Judge expects both of them to be suited up for the game unless told otherwise by the medical staff. If Slayton is out for the game, that is one less weapon for QB Daniel Jones to throw to, an offense that is already depleted.

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Projected Starters

Washington Football Team:

QB: Kyle Allen

RB: Antonio Gibson

WR: Terry McLaurin, Isaiah Wright, Dontrelle Inman

TE: Logan Thomas

Giants OL has allowed the most total pressures in the NFL: 84



Packers have allowed the fewest: 18 pic.twitter.com/t2CXkAIehQ — PFF (@PFF) October 16, 2020

New York Giants:

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Devonta Freeman

WR: Darius Slayton (Q), Golden Tate, C.J. Board

TE: Evan Engram

Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Prediction

This will be a tough game for Giants and Washington fans. With Washington having won their first game of the season and since then losing four straight, the Giants certainly believe they can win this game. Allen returns as the starter for the Giants, but if needed comeback hero Alex Smith will be ready once again.

In terms of offense, both teams have struggled so far. Washington has relied heavily on the run game, and they certainly will do the same on Sunday. But the Giants' passing game has lacked anything significant, but Jones continues to be the starter despite all that.

Washington has a much better defense than the Giants, which could be the key to winning this game. There are no significant injuries on the Washington defense side and with Chase Young going against an offensive line that has allowed 84 pressures, it'll be a long day for Jones.

Prediction: Washington wins by a touchdown.