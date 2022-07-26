WATCH: Aaron Rodgers shows up to camp looking jacked, donning Nicolas Cage's iconic look

Most NFL players, of which Aaron Rodgers is one of the best, dress pretty well when they're on camera. Some, like Cam Newton and Odell Beckham Jr., even go so far as to dress very fashionably, donning iconic looks and outfits that get people talking.

Rodgers decided to go for a less fashionable look when he showed up for NFL training camp. Many players take the opportunity to get the cameras on them, but if one happens to be Aaron Rodgers, then that isn't too difficult.

The reigning MVP elected to dress in a different kind of iconic outfit, channeling Nic Cage in the classic Con Air film from 1997. In that movie, Cage looks exactly like the Green Bay Packers quarterback does in the video below.

Rodgers has a rather distinct look. If NFL fans see him out in public, they usually recognize him instantly. However, with this outfit, and the stunningly accurate hairstyle, he might be confused with the Oscar-winning actor.

Nicolas Cage recently made a movie spoofing his own life in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. If there were ever to be a true biopic about the legendary actor, Aaron Rodgers could play him with ease.

How will Aaron Rodgers deal with the absence of Davante Adams?

Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and made waves by saying he went from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another in Derek Carr.

What might get lost in all of that is the fact that the future Hall of Famer in Green Bay (and the only likely one in the pair that Adams referenced) is without his top target and one of the best receivers in football.

Behind Adams, the Packers wide receiver depth chart isn't impressive. Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins are both fine receivers, but they are not Adams.

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Robert Tonyan at tight end doesn't necessarily scare opposing defenses either. The Packers do have an incredible running back duo in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, but the pass catchers are barren now.

The four-time MVP has never had an elite group of wideouts to throw to, but he's usually had at least one good target for most of his career. For a while, that was Jordy Nelson, and then it was Davante Adams.

Without either of them, life might be tougher for the reigning MVP, which is probably why he doesn't have the best odds to win it again.

Josh Allen, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes are all favored to win over the Green Bay Packers star.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far