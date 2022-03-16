WATCH: Antonio Brown sighted courtside at NBA game wearing Super Bowl ring 

Antonio Brown is not on an NFL team's roster at the moment, but that isn't stopping the wide receiver from enjoying his life.

During the Los Angeles Clippers' game against the Atlanta Hawks, the camera spotted Antonio Brown sitting courtside. Here's a clip of the free-agent wide receiver sitting courtside and soaking in the atmosphere:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



What team will we see him on next in the NFL?



Antonio Brown spotted tonight at the Hawks game sporting his Super Bowl LV ringWhat team will we see him on next in the NFL? Antonio Brown spotted tonight at the Hawks game sporting his Super Bowl LV ring 💍What team will we see him on next in the NFL? 👀https://t.co/Pc60iK41MD

In the clip, Brown is seen wearing sunglasses. Another part of his outfit that caught attention was the jewelry on his right hand. The wide receiver was wearing a glove and a Super Bowl ring.

What's next for Antonio Brown?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The wide receiver is looking for new work as his employment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended abruptly in flames. By wearing the ring, the wide receiver could be reminding everyone that he was part of a Super Bowl-winning team that won the game with him on the field and couldn't get past the divisional round of the playoffs without him.

This, coupled with coming off a nearly full NFL season and surgery on the horizon, spells a busy time period in the wide receiver's life. By the time Brown's supposed direct involvement in the Broncos' ownership bidding war (click here for details), rehabilitation from surgery, and job search wraps up, the 2022 season will be right around the corner.

Put simply, this could be one of the busiest offseasons in the wide receiver's life.

It would make sense for him to take some down time to watch a basketball game. This wasn't the first basketball game he's been spotted at this offseason, either. In January, the wide receiver was spotted at the Grizzlies-Nets showdown. That sighting was much juicier as he was seen at the game right after his meltdown.

Essentially, his job ended on the field in New York and he stayed in town. The next day, the wide receiver was spotted at the basketball game. Fans were fascinated to see that, while the wide receiver's life was turned upside down, he decided to go see a basketball game.

Since the basketball game, the wide receiver has put a lot of work into defending his decision to leave the Buccaneers mid-game, effectively blaming Bruce Arians for pushing him over the edge. On that day, Brown and Arians allegedly had a heated exchange, and the wide receiver responded by walking off the job site. However, he did it in an explosive fashion.

The wide receiver took off his shoulder pads, threw them to the ground, took off his under shirt, and jogged off the field. He did some jumping jacks in the endzone for the crowd on his way to the tunnel.

What's next for Brown? Will he continue to turn heads as free agency hits a new gear?

Edited by Windy Goodloe