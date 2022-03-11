LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Reeling from their losses on the road, the Atlanta Hawks will return home to play the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena on March 11th. It will be the two teams' final matchup of the season.

The LA Clippers are coming off a 115-109 win against the Washington Wizards at home. Breaking a two-game losing streak in the process, the Clippers have retained their position as the eighth seed in the West.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are coming off a 115-124 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. With their second consecutive loss, the Hawks will attempt to turn things around at home.

The Clippers currently hold the lead for the season-series against the Hawks. With the opportunity to sweep them on the road, LA will have their work cut out for them as the Hawks enjoy a three-game winning streak at home.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, March 11th, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, March 12th, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

LA Clippers Preview

Ivica Zubac goes up for a dunk

Playing without their superstars for the majority of the season, the LA Clippers have done an impressive job of staying afloat. They held on to the eighth spot in the West by the narrowest of margins.

Following an impressive win against the Washington Wizards, the Clippers have managed to record three wins in their last five outings.

After tough competition for the majority of the game, the Clippers managed to pull away with some solid scoring in the fourth-quarter.

Considering the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Reggie Jackson has really stepped up as a leader for the side. However, Clippers fans had some good news in store at the Warriors game as the team saw Leonard shoot around.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. https://t.co/P871PHfR40

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson adjusts his glasses

Reggie Jackson will continue to be a key figure for the LA Clippers in this upcoming matchup. Coming off a 31-point performance against the Washington Wizards, Jackson spurred the Clippers' performance down the stretch.

Jackson shot 12-21 from the field and a highly efficient 5-9 from beyond the arc. Taking up the mantle of leadership, the 31-year old has done an incredible job of keeping this Clippers team competitive.

StatMuse @statmuse Reggie Jackson tonight:



31 PTS

7 AST

12-21 FG

5-9 3P



The Clippers are 5-2 since the All-Star break. Reggie Jackson tonight:31 PTS7 AST12-21 FG5-9 3PThe Clippers are 5-2 since the All-Star break. https://t.co/k18HkJEVPY

Jackson will have a huge role to play in this upcoming game against the Hawks. Considering Atlanta's poor defensive rotation, the Clippers guard will have many opportunities to score and create for his team.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young looks on at the Atlanta Hawks game

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed a fairly steady rise through the East. However, their recent run of losses sees them in a fairly poorer position as they have lost three of their last five games.

With two consecutive losses on the books, the Hawks ended their road trip quite poorly. The loss against Milwaukee was particularly bad as it saw Milwaukee maintain a steady lead from start to finish.

Although Atlanta made a solid push to cut the game close in the third-quarter, the deficit from the first-half and the Bucks' offense in the fourth would overwhelm the Hawks unit.

Trae Young continues to be a central figure in Atlanta's system. Although the Hawks superstar had a tremendous game in his own right, the lack of support from the rest of the team would see them come up short.

Hawks Nation @HawksNationCP



Trae Young defies gravity AND 1 Trae Young defies gravity AND 1 😤https://t.co/1oAsSUlitR

Key Player - John Collins

John Collins attempts a contested jump shot

John Collins will be a key player for the Atlanta Hawks in their upcoming home game. Although Young is the main contributor to the side, Collins will have to be a productive element in order to secure a win for Atlanta.

Making his return from injury, Collins hasn't been the most productive member of the Hawks rotation. With only one double-digit scoring outing in the month of March, the Hawks will need a big man to increase their output in this game.

Considering the versatility of Collins' skillset, he is capable of taking on either Zubac, Morris Sr. or Batum in a one-on-one situation. However, he would be better served working off the pick-and-roll with Young.

NBA TV @NBATV Trae Young lobs it up to John Collins Trae Young lobs it up to John Collins ↗️ https://t.co/lper037FnM

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De'Andre Hunter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela

Clippers vs Hawks Match Predictions

The Atlanta Hawks could be favored to emerge as winners in Friday night's matchup against the LA Clippers.

Although the Clippers will have some momentum as they come off a win in their latest outing, their 15-19 losing record on the road sees them in a bad spot against a team such as Atlanta.

The Hawks will also enjoy a full complement of players on their roster along with their homecourt advantage. With a 19-13 record at home, Atlanta are in good position to notch a win against the Clippers as well.

Where to watch Clippers vs Hawks game?

The LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WZGC 92.9 FM The Game as well.

