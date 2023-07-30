Ogbo Okoronkwo, a recent addition to the Cleveland Browns, is already garnering attention at training camp. The star edge rusher, who signed with the Browns in March was involved in a heated altercation today.

Okoronkwo seemed to strike James Hudson, a tackle, in the face in the middle of a practice session. The 28-year-old fled, looking delighted, but Hudson didn't take it well. When tempers erupted, he punched Okoronkwo before teammates broke up the altercation.

Check out the video below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Later, practice was halted and players were forced to run from one side to the other by head coach Kevin Stefanski. He then assembled the players for a short address, and the players carried on their conversation as a group.

Stefanski stated:

"Fighting, altercations, and jawing occur in every training camp and at every level of football. They have been fighting each other, they are hot, and they are exhausted. So I'm not at all surprised. They discussed it, and it is now over."

The Cleveland Browns will return to Northeast Ohio on Sunday to prepare for their first preseason game against the New York Jets on Thursday in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

Nico @elitetakes_ Before free agency starts, let it be known that whoever signs Ogbo Okoronkwo will be getting a massive steal pic.twitter.com/Wmqx2zUMy9

Ogbo Okoronkwo is expected to play a big role in the Browns defense this season

After a productive 2022 season with the Houston Texans, Ogbo Okoronkwo joined with the Browns. Being named a starter, he recorded five sacks in the final six contests of the regular season.

Okoronkwo made a total of 44 tackles and also achieved career bests with 11 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, two passes defended, and five sacks.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Ogbo Okoronkwo in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Before joining with the Texans last offseason, he stayed with the Rams for three years and won a Super Bowl.

Ogbo has made just 50 appearances in five years with two different teams, and he has made just eight starts in the the league, all of which came in 2022 with the Texans.

The Browns defense appears to be in desperate need of an edge rusher who will enable them to wreak havoc in a flash, and this is where Okoronkwo will be able to operate to the extent of his potential.