2023 NFL Rookie Contracts: Breaking down deals of Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and more

Rookie quarterbacks like Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and C.J. Stroud received four-year, fully-guaranteed contracts from their respective teams.

The amount for each, however, varies depending on their draft position.

Meanwhile, teams can also exercise a fifth-year option for their first-round picks.

It’s a one-year, fully guaranteed deal based on the player’s performance in his first four seasons.

Since Bryce Young became the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he gets the highest-valued contract at four years, worth $37.95 million. That amount includes a $24.6 million signing bonus, as per Spotrac.

He will have a $750,000 base salary in 2023, $915,000 in 2024, $1.03 million in 2025 and $1.145 million in 2026. His roster bonus from the Carolina Panthers elevates from $1.56 million in 2024, to $3.1 million in 2025 and $4.7 million in 2026.

Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud signed a four-year, $36.2 million deal with the Houston Texans, which includes a $23.3 million signing bonus. His base salary jumps from $750,000 this year to $2.39 million next year. Furthermore, the former Ohio State standout will get base salaries of $4.048 million in 2025 and $5.6 million in 2026.

Finally, Anthony Richardson agreed to a four-year, $33.9 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. His contract includes a $21.7 million signing bonus and a $750,000 base salary in 2023.

The quarterback from Florida will see his base salary increase from $2.29 million (2024) to $3.8 million (2025) and $5.3 million (2026).

Just like other sports contracts, these rookie quarterbacks won’t take home the entire amount. Taxes and additional fees will reduce their income by up to 50 percent.

Therefore, Bryce Young will earn roughly $19 million in four seasons. C.J. Stroud will pocket around $18 million, while Richardson can get approximately $17 million.

Will Levis' earning capacity significantly dropped

Quarterback Will Levis of Kentucky looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 04, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Several draft experts projected Will Levis as a first-round pick, probably as high as No. 4. He could have signed the contract Anthony Richardson got from the Colts.

Instead, he was taken in the second round, one spot behind Joey Porter Jr. Levis agreed to a four-year, $9.5 million deal with a $3.9 million signing bonus with the Tennessee Titans.

He can recuperate the $24 million he could have earned if he became the franchise quarterback the Titans are seeking to replace Ryan Tannehill.

Contracts of 2023 first-round picks featuring Bryce Young

Bryce Young, #9 of the Carolina Panthers, attends Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 27, 2023, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Here’s a rundown of the four-year rookie-scale contracts signed by some first-rounders in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Bryce Young (1st overall) – $37,955,071

C.J. Stroud (2nd overall) – $36,279,243

Will Anderson (3rd overall) - $35,212,827

Anthony Richardson (4th overall) - $33,994,031

Devon Witherspoon (5th overall) - $31,861,153

Bijan Robinson (8th overall) - $21,958,535

Jalen Carter (9th overall) - $21,806,014

Jahmyr Gibbs (12th overall) - $17,845,130

Christian Gonzalez (17th overall) - $15,102,868

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20th overall) - $14,417,307

Quentin Johnston (21st overall) - $14,188,778

Zay Flowers (22nd overall) - $14,036,434

Jordan Addison (23rd overall) - $13,731,739

Will Levis (33rd overall) - $9,542,165