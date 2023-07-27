$8,000,000 analyst names Deshaun Watson a “sleeping giant” as QB’s second training camp with Browns kicks off

Former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty sees excellent things for Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

The 13-year veteran, with a net worth of $8 million, said in a recent episode of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football:

“The Cleveland Browns, and they are a little bit of a sleeping giant because we've just dismissed him last season obviously for reasons that aren't related to football.”

“But now Deshaun Watson, another year of playing and going through some of that rust, he'll be there, Nick Chubb. The offensive line is one of the best in the league.”

The Browns finished 7-10 last season. It’s an achievement, considering that Jacoby Brissett started the first 11 games while Watson was serving his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

When the former Clemson standout took over, the Browns finished 3-3 in their final six games. They ended the regular season just two games behind seventh-seed Miami Dolphins.

But on closer examination, they could have won six more games. They lost their Week 2 game against the New York Jets in the final two minutes. The remaining five games had a final margin of eight points or less.

Having Deshaun Watson from the get-go makes the Browns' offense multi-dimensional. They already are one of the best teams running the football with Nick Chubb, who had 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

However, it wasn’t long ago when Watson led the league in passing yards (4,823 in 2020). Undergoing another training camp with Cleveland will help shake off the rust he demonstrated when he took over from Brissett last season.

Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper developing great chemistry will improve the Browns’ chances of returning to the playoffs. Cooper had 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for Cleveland last season.

Deshaun Watson will get much help from the Browns’ elite defense

While Deshaun Watson will be the primary key to the Browns’ fate in the upcoming season, they also have a defense that can dominate opponents.

McCourty added:

“And then you add to Za’Darius Smith to go alongside Myles Garrett and Dalvin Tomlinson up front. I think the Cleveland Browns can surprise a few people.”

Smith had ten sacks, 44 tackles, and five pass deflections for the Minnesota Vikings last season. The Cleveland Browns traded for him, a 2025 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 seventh-rounder this offseason.

Meanwhile, Tomlinson signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Browns. He had 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 13 games for Minnesota last year.

The Browns also signed two-time Super Bowl winner Juan Thornhill to bolster a defensive secondary with Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

Still, Myles Garrett remains the leader of the Cleveland defense, just like Deshaun Watson is the heart and soul of the Browns' offense. Garrett had 16 sacks in 2022, his fifth-consecutive double-digit sack season. That number earned him a Second Team All-Pro selection.