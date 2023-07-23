Deshaun Watson will enter his second season as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback with high expectations. Watson has become a polarizing figure among NFL fans for his actions on and off the field.

The Browns' official Twitter account posted a video of the quarterback tossing a football into a net. Fans took to the social media platform to go after both Watson and the Browns organization:

DGTL Halfwaycrook @HalfwaycrookFB @Browns @deshaunwatson The way he massaged that throw

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ThatDolphinsRealtor🏡🐬🔥 @ThatFinsRealtor @Browns @deshaunwatson Browns are at a disadvantage



Watson is never allowed at a masseuse so his hammies are always tight



95 grade to 81 all in the blink of a 23 cases…

Big Easy Bets🎙 @BigEasyBets @Browns @deshaunwatson He’s going to walk inside and tell the trainers his shoulder is “sore”

Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar We went from “He’ll be worth it as the face of the franchise” to “Hey, he threw the ball in the correct direction without falling down” in a big, fat hurry, didn’t we? twitter.com/browns/status/…

More fans went in specifically on the throw made by Watson:

Him Duncan @BigItaly42 @Browns @deshaunwatson My 6-year old did this last night in the dark

PICKETT 2 PICKENS SZN @Gaige_Rage @Browns @deshaunwatson Bro had to walk up to 5yds away

𝕒𝕓𝕪𝕤𝕤 ☔️ @hiighabyss @Browns @deshaunwatson bro was 10 feet away you want us to be impressed by this

Watson missed the first 11 games last season and was fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. The quarterback made his debut with the Cleveland Browns against his old team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13 last season.

In his six starts with Cleveland, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2022.

The former first-round selection played the first four seasons of his career with the Texans. He made the Pro Bowl in three of those seasons and led the league in passing yards in the 2020 season with 4,823 yards.

Watson ranks second in Texans' franchise history in passing yards (14,539) and touchdowns (104). The 27-year-old didn't play in the 2021 season as he faced over two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

He wasn't criminally charged in relation to the sexual misconduct claims. Last year, two grand juries in Texas chose not to indict him on any charges.

How much will Deshaun Watson make in 2023?

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

The Browns gave Watson a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal after trading for him last March. He is set to get a base salary of $1,080,000 and a restructuring bonus of $44.920 million in 2023.

In all, he will earn $46 million this season, which is tied for the second-most amongst quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson comes in at the top spot with $80 million while Watson is tied with Daniel Jones at $46 million.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!