WATCH: Eagles' Darius Slay gifts interception ball to James Harden during shutdown performance against Vikings

Darius Slay took over the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Seemingly, every throw was in Slay's direction and he intercepted or batted down just about every single throw. During one of his interceptions, the cornerback didn't think about giving the ball to a kid, like many players. Instead, he gifted the ball to NBA star James Harden. Here's a video of the interception and the gifting.

Overtime @overtime (via Darius Slay picks it off and gives ball to James Harden(via @NFL Darius Slay picks it off and gives ball to James Harden 😎 (via @NFL) https://t.co/J4ZC7hLQOY

What happened to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football?

Minnesota Vikings defeat Philadelphia Eagles via Darius Slay

Heading into the game, the Vikings and Eagles were both coming off wins. Minnesota had just comfortably coasted by the Green Bay Packers in their previous game. Meanwhile, the Eagles were coming off a 38-point performance against the Detroit Lions. Many thought the game was going to be a tight contest. Instead, they were greeted with a game that was not close.

By the end of the first half, the Eagles had led Minnesota 24-7. The second half was a shutout by both sides, leaving the final score 24-7. However, the story of the game for many was Kirk Cousins' implosion in the second half.

In total, he completed 27 of 41 throws for 221 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Slay caught two of them but had several shots at more. Dalvin Cook was nowhere to be seen, as he had six carries for 17 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

Another big story of the game was Jalen Hurts, who put up a strong performance, stacking up two solid games. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Minnesota will attempt to rebound next week against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are coming off an impressive win against the Washington Commanders by a final of 36-27 jumping out to an early 22-0 lead in the first half. Meanwhile, the Eagles will attempt to stay undefeated as they take on the Washington Commanders.

