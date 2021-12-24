Watch: Davante Adams pulls out the receipts to prove Ravens had him on triple-coverage

Davante Adams has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since 2016. Each season, the Green Bay Packers standout has been one of Aaron Rodgers' most reliable weapons. But the 29-year-old is also a caring, engaging personality off the field.

On Wednesday, we saw Adams' personality on display with the media via a Zoom interview. Adams was asked about the defensive coverage he faced against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. After being asked the question, Adams went on his phone. The reason he did this was because he wanted to find footage of the play to better answer the reporter's question.

Davante Adams answers reporter's question in a unique way

As one of the most gifted wide receivers in the NFL, Davante Adams is frequently guarded by double or triple coverage. The Ravens defense used triple coverage with two cornerbacks and a safety on one play. When asked about it, Adams surprised the reporter by pulling up footage of the play on his phone.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman If you ever want to know why Packers reporters will tell you there’s nobody better to talk with than Davante Adams, just watch this.



When it looks like he’s checking his texts during a Zoom press conference, he’s searching for and showing us film of how the Ravens guarded him. If you ever want to know why Packers reporters will tell you there’s nobody better to talk with than Davante Adams, just watch this. When it looks like he’s checking his texts during a Zoom press conference, he’s searching for and showing us film of how the Ravens guarded him. https://t.co/NHriszLdij

The reporter had a good laugh when Adams revealed the game film on his phone. Kudos to Adams, who took his media availability seriously enough to do that. Adams' response to how he dealt with triple coverage was,

"When they do that, I just start running around in circles, just do whatever. I just turn into a playground operation. If that's how they want to do it, I just do unfair stuff, too. So I don't even know what route I ran, but I don't think it was the route I was supposed to run on that."

Davante Adams was productive against the Ravens, albeit his total numbers were down relative to his standards. He caught just six passes for 44 yards, but he did have a vital touchdown. The Packers ultimately won the game 31-30.

Adams is having an All-Pro caliber season. But with Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel, and Justin Jefferson going off in the NFC, Adams has slipped under the radar. But Adams has 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns with three games left. That shows just how impactful Adams has been for the Packers.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers Happy 29th Birthday to a Legend, DA🎉



Davante Adams is the only player in the league to rank in the top five in the NFL in receiving yards per game and receptions per game in each of the last three seasons (and he is on pace to do it again this season) Happy 29th Birthday to a Legend, DA🎉Davante Adams is the only player in the league to rank in the top five in the NFL in receiving yards per game and receptions per game in each of the last three seasons (and he is on pace to do it again this season) https://t.co/5L1cF5QjtA

Adams is loved by the media, and it shows with his dedication to answering their questions as accurately as possible. By all accounts, Adams loves the game, which is why he gets along so well with Rodgers.

If Adams leaves the Packers this offseason, the media will miss him dearly. And the Packers will miss him, too, especially if this could be their last season with the superstar tandem of Rodgers and Adams.

