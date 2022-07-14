WATCH: Deion Sanders and Nick Saban squash beef over NIL deals to work on commercial

It appears that Deion Sanders and Nick Saban's beef is officially over. Well, at least publicly anyways. The two head coaches clashed a couple of months back when Saban accused Sanders and his school Jackson State of buying players for their team.

Saban was on a forum and stated that Jackson State paid a player, Travis Hunter one million dollars to come play for them. Under the new NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), college players can make money off their name and image, which is seemingly what Saban was hinting at.

Of course, Coach Prime fired back and stated that the school did not pay Hunter one million dollars and their fued gathered steam. Well now, it appears to be over after the pair were seen laughing and joking on set in L.A as they filmed a commercial. Is the fued really over? Judge for yourself and watch below.

From the outside, at least, it seems like the pair have patched up their beef that threatened to derail their college teams season. Now it looks as if it is business as normal for the pair.

As for the commercial, if you listen close enough, you can hear coach Saban say "and I know how coach Prime feels about money." Was that a subtle dig at the Jackson State coach? Possibly, but at least from afar, the pair no longer have beef with each other.

Sanders shared thoughts on new NIL rules

When the news dropped that college athletes can earn some serious money simply from their name or from pictures, it was seen as a great move. However, Sanders pointed to one thing that some might have missed.

He took to his Twitter page back in May and stated that the NCAA is going to have a problem when young athletes are getting serious money. He mentioned that they don't have the right people around them to advise them on what to do with their newfound money.

Sanders said:

“You got a problem, see when you start paying athletes like they are professionals, you get athletes acting like they are professionals, and you don’t have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money."

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders @NCAA ⁩ YOU HAVE A PROBLEM! I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute. God bless u all. #CoachPrime ⁦@NCAA⁩ YOU HAVE A PROBLEM! I’m trying to help before it blows up in your face. Money Makes You More Of Who You Really Are. Now think about that for a minute. God bless u all. #CoachPrime https://t.co/ZbncNK2PDt

The former NFL safety does have a point and it remains to be seen as to whether college teams will hire people to help the young players.

