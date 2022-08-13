WATCH: Ezekiel Elliot getting mauled by Broncos' Bradley Chubb in practice isn't a pretty sight for Cowboys fans

Dallas Cowboys fans couldn't be happy at the sight of their running back Ezekiel Elliott being lit up during a joint scrimmage with the Denver Broncos by the latter team's linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Chubb wallopped Elliot with a blindside hit following a Dak Prescott toss to the outside. Elliott had made a cut back to the middle of the field before Chubb sent him to the ground in a heap.

Here was the training camp footage of the Broncos' defensive front spoiling Prescott's play-call with a well-executed strong-side blitz:

According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Chubb and Elliott exchanged unpleasantries after the hit. Those words, according to the Broncos OLB, were:

“He said, ‘You ain’t got to do that'. I said, ‘My bad, bro'. You’ve got to keep ‘em up. At the end of the day, it’s all love.”

Elliott finished the 2021 season with a career-low 237 rushes for 1,002 yards, 10 touchdowns, and a career-worst 58.9 yards per game for the Cowboys. Chubb likewise struggled, having amassed just 21 tackles, four quarterback hits, and zero sacks in seven games for the Broncos.

Mike McCarthy talks Cowboys training camp schedule

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy recently opened up about Dallas' trip to Denver to train with the Broncos. So far, the result has been a brawl and a bruising hit on his star running back. But McCarthy had more to say about his team's trip to the Mile High City - and it mainly focused on the wild heat this time of the year in the mountains:

"We'll evaluate everything we do. The fact that [Monday] and [Tuesday] is our last padded work here in Oxnard, I'm kinda second guessing the schedule. What the hell was I thinking about? It's going to be 95-98 degrees up there [in Denver] on Thursday, and everything that goes into that.

"I think going [with] one [dual practice] is preferred. It's part of the conversations you have with nutrition and strength staff and medical staff - it's all factored in. I would prefer one practice because you're able to still get done what we're trying to get done here. We're going to have two outstanding practices before we get on the plane Wednesday."

McCarthy concedes the week will be a challenge for his guys and his coaching staff out in the brutal summer heat, but is also excited for the challenge.

