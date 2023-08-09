WATCH: Gisele Bündchen makes stunning modeling comeback with new Victoria's Secret campaign following Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the star of Victoria's Secret new collection 'The Icon', alongside other legends from the brand such as Naomi Campbell and Candice Swanepoel, and new faces such as Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Fresh off her divorce from NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen makes a stunning return with the new campaign. The 43-year-old model had been away from the spotlight for a while, but the new Victoria's Secret campaign is full of modeling legends - another Brazilian supermodel, Adriana Lima, is also making a return to the stage after a five-year hiatus.

Gisele has posted on her Instagram a short video of her modeling for 'The Icon'

Gisele Bündchen returns to Victoria's Secret with 'The Icon' Campaign

'The Idol' is photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, and features plenty of old faces from the brand while also giving recent ambassadors a chance to feature with some legends.

Janie Schaffer, Victoria's Secret chief designer, was excited about the new campaign featuring Gisele Bündchen:

"The Icon collection was made to enhance one’s natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It’s an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons."

Why did Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady get divorced?

It was reported that Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL in 2022 after initially retiring from the league further strained the relationship between the two. Many reports at the time said Bündchen "was so excited when he declared his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that."

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. After Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the former quarterback revealed that Bundchen asked him what else he had to prove. 2022 was the first time Brady missed most of the offseason due to 'personal reasons'.

The pair remain on speaking terms. Both have been polite when asked about the other in interviews, and their co-parenting plans are working in a respectful and easy manner.