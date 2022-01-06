WATCH: Incredible scenes from Heinz Field emerge during Ben Roethlisberger's last game

The emotion could be felt the moment Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ran out at Heinz Field.

The stadium was full of Steelers faithful, adorned with signs and the golden Terrible Towels, all showing their love for Roethlisberger and his long-standing career in the steel city.

Fans at home who weren't able to make it to Heinz Field for the momentous occasion were able to live vicariously through social media posts and NFL Films, who documented some of Roethlisberger's final moments at the stadium he has called home for an incredible 18 NFL seasons.

The "Thank Yous" started even before Monday's game. On Sunday morning, readers awoke to the latest publication of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's front page tribute to Ben Roethlisberger.

Today's front page of the PG, courtesy of Steelers investor Thomas Tull.

The NFL even paid tribute to the longest tenured, one team quarterback with a change in their headline photo to Roethlisberger.

The NFL added a note to their Twitter profile, adding that they will see him in Canton, in regards to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There is no doubt that the two-time Super Bowl champion, who has spent 18 years with one team and never had a losing NFL season, will be a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Momentum was built during the Steelers' Monday Night game against the Cleveland Browns.

But late in the fourth quarter, after rookie running back Najee Harris had a touchdown to put the Steelers further ahead, the crowd broke out into "Thank You Ben," a chant that could be heard through the television at Heinz Field.

After the win, Roethlisberger took in the sights and sounds of the crowd. He even took a lap around Heinz Field and sat on the bench one last time.

He was greeted by his wife and three children before entering the tunnel and leaving.

Roethlisberger and the Steelers may have had their last home game, but they still have one more game remaining in the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens this weekend for the season finale.

Although the Steelers are mathematically still in playoff contention, the odds are stacked against them and would need a win of their own as well as a win by the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Indianapolis Colts to have any chance.

