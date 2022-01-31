WATCH: "It's a tough decision" - Peyton Manning urges Tom Brady to take inspiration from Emily in Paris

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday evening, joining Colin Jost on the "Weekend Update" segment. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback's humor was showcased in the segment as he shocked everyone when he revealed his latest obsession.

Jost expected to speak to the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback about last week's divisional round of NFL games, especially the AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. But he said that, while he was waiting for the game to start, he began watching Emily in Paris and got hooked and binged watch the entire season.

He then went on to make a descriptive take of everything the series has to offer and what he loved about it. He surprised Jost with his take on the hit series. He continued to surprise him when he revealed that he had become so invested and that he'd spent ten hours watching it.

Jost then asked him if he had heard the news that Tom Brady may retire. He replied by saying:

"Yeah, I'm not sure it's true. I think it's probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris. I really think for Tom right now, it's just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily."

Peyton Manning didn't give up the opportunity to troll Tom Brady

While Peyton Manning was on the "Weekend Update" segment of Saturday Night Live last night with Colin Jost, he decided to combine his apparent love of Emily in Paris and football and compare the two. He even referenced Emily in Paris when he discussed Tom Brady's impending retirement decision.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Honestly, I’m not expert on it … but this is legitimately good acting? Honestly, I’m not expert on it … but this is legitimately good acting? https://t.co/wTnxHXqcxD

Using an "X and O's" formula and a graphic, he said that Brady was making an impossible decision and then went off to talk about Emily and the decision that she had to make, insisting that they were similar.

Omaha Productions @OmahaProd Two minutes of Tom Brady talking football with Peyton & Eli. Two minutes of Tom Brady talking football with Peyton & Eli. https://t.co/Pp1KG0PaPC

When it comes to Tom Brady , both Peyton and his brother Eli will not miss an opportunity to troll the quarterback. The two even did so on their own ManningCast this past season, which is what he seemed to do by comparing him to his newfound television show.

He then ended his hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live by yelling "Go, Bills," suggesting he didn't know the outcome of last Sunday night's game.

