"Peyton Manning has gone on my naughty list this year" - Tom Brady isn't too happy with his archrival's recent exploits

Tom Brady is universally known as the greatest quarterback of all time, the G.O.A.T. For many reasons, from his seven Super Bowl championships to his numerous NFL records, this rings true.

And with his multiple endorsements and beautiful family, Tom Brady is often seen as the poster child for living a luxurious life.

There is, however, one person who is able to be a small thorn, here and there, in Brady's side. And that person is his former NFL rival Peyton Manning.

Tom Brady says Peyton Manning is on his naughty list

On Tom Brady's Let's Go podcast (another feather in Brady's cap), the reigning Super Bowl champ spoke at length about how Peyton Manning is living the life as co-host of the ManningCast version of Monday Night Football, along with having the privilege of being a ratings adjuster for the Madden NFL football video game series.

Here is some of what Brady had to say:

"It's amazing. He's got all these new jobs. He's got the ManningCast,now a Madden ratings adjuster. And the problem is, I'm on the receiving end of a lot of these new jobs that he's got. I go on the ManningCast, I lose, and now here I get downgraded. I don't know how you downgrade me. It's like he's downgrading me as a player. It's like having the Joker install like brakes on the Batmobile. I mean, what is he? That's not fair? That's not fair. This guy's been my rival forever. It's all right. I mean, at the end of day, and I say I saw a little bit yesterday and it's usually every weekend in the stadiums, haters are gonna hate. But you know what? Peyton's gone on my naughty list this year, so it's gonna be tough for him to overcome that. Sorry, Peyton."

Of course, Brady is speaking in jest about these things and having a good laugh at his former rival's expense. Peyton Manning was, indeed, given brief control of Madden's ratings, and his first line of duty was to adjust some key statistics for Brady:

"I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a bit high. That’ll probably be one of the first things I address. Of course I plan on being completely unbiased with my ratings (Manning turns and winks at the camera)."

Manning brought Brady's overall 99 rating down to a paltry 44 (his age) and his accuracy down to a 70.

The two legends have always taken light-hearted jabs at each other over the years, which is now a staple of their relationship.

Some things (and rivalries) will never change.

