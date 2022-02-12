WATCH: J.J. Watt has a hilarious take on Kyler Murray's Cardinals social media cleanse

Kyler Murray is one of the NFL's rising stars and has gotten better with each season he's played. The 2019 offensive rookie of the year has an incredibly bright future ahead of him, but it may not be with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray erased all references to the Cardinals on his social media this week, prompting rumors of him being unhappy with his team.

His teammate, J.J. Watt, took to Twitter Friday to weigh in on the controversial matter. He posted a short video that shrugged off any worries of Murray not answering his FaceTime call. He said,

“I just tried to facetime Kyler. He didn’t answer. What does it mean? Are we still friends? Is he still following me on social? Or maybe he’s just at dinner.”

Watt's coolheaded and comedic take on Murray's situation is the opposite of how members of the media and NFL fans have taken it. Perhaps Watt knows something we don't know regarding Murray's level of happiness with the franchise.

WATCH: J.J. Watt offers humorous take on Kyler Murray erasing Cardinals from social media

While Watt may not be concerned about Kyler Murray's future status, many others are concerned. In 2022, athletes' social media statuses speak volumes.

Rather than telling their team they're unhappy with a situation, erasing them from their Instagram, Twitter, etc., is often the new generation's way of expressing displeasure.

But as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport pointed out Tuesday, Murray could've cleansed his social media for other reasons. Until Murray publicly requests a trade, everything is pure speculation.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Kyler Murray deleted many social media posts. Which means...? Kyler Murray deleted many social media posts. Which means...? https://t.co/Et9bSZp8RY

That said, it's telling that the Cardinals conducted a social media cleanse of their own Friday. Much like how Murray kept just two pictures on his Instagram page, the franchise did the same.

The only two pictures they didn't erase were of the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram... only leaves 2 pictures up.



Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram... only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). Last week: Kyler Murray wipes his Instagram... only leaves 2 pictures up.Today: Cardinals wipe their Instagram... only leave 2 pictures up (both of Kyler). https://t.co/QbZtuE2KIF

Kyler Murray has two seasons left on his rookie contract and would have no shortage of suitors lining up to trade for him if he's available.

Although the Cardinals stumbled to the finish line, they were the NFC's no. 1 seed for much of the season. Murray threw for a career-high in yards per attempt and was an MVP candidate in the first third of the regular season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has received flack for not adjusting during the second half of regular seasons, which could be the catalyst for Murray wanting out.

Kyler Murray's destination will be one of the most significant storylines to track this offseason with the number of teams that could be involved in the market for a new signal-caller.

