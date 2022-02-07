"Get me a Kyler Murray Steelers photoshop ASAP" - Fans go berserk as Kyler Murray deletes every mention of Cardinals from Instagram profile

Is quarterback Kyler Murray ready to move on from the Arizona Cardinals? After appearing in the NFL Pro Bowl game on Sunday afternoon, Murray took to his Instagram page and completely wiped it clean of any and all references to the Arizona Cardinals. He, then, did so on his Twitter page, as well.

The two posts left on his official Instagram page included one from the Pro Bowl this weekend and one of him in an Oklahoma uniform that was posted after he won the Heisman trophy. He, also, unfollowed the Arizona Cardinals on both social media accounts.

This took everyone by surprise, and it has left everyone wondering what may have happened to cause the third-year quarterback to suddenly not want to be associated with the team.

In his appearance in the Pro Bowl, Kyler Murray threw for 160 passing yards and three touchdowns. Although the NFC was defeated by the AFC 41-35, he put in a solid showing.

Is QB Kyler Murray on his way out of Arizona?

Fans discovered that quarterback Kyler Murray had practically distanced himself from the Arizona Cardinals following Sunday night's Pro Bowl. So what happened that led the quarterback to remove and unfollow the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts?

Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? Did…did Kyler Murray really scrub all Arizona Cardinals references/photos from his Instagram?!? https://t.co/jATKbU1GJs

One speculation is that he is looking for a contract extension. After three seasons in the National Football League, the former first-round draft pick could be in the typical time frame where organizations begin talking about and negotiating a contract extension for their players who are still on rookie contracts. Unfollowing the current team that you play for and erasing all mention of them is not necessarily the way that most athletes would get the extension and money they are looking for.

One fan tweeted that they wanted to see a photoshop of Murray in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. This tweet insinuated that, perhaps, Murray would be traded out of Arizona and that this is what he is looking for.

While some looked for him to be rumored to go to the Steelers, others wondered if he would be a good replacement for Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His Pro Bowl touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans showcased the possible chemistry that the two have.

🏴‍☠️Ty🏴‍☠️ @yayareasfinestX



Now I see him and Evans flirting on twitter and IG????🤔



Is Bruce Arians cooking? ‍ Kyler Murray just deleted everything off his Instagram relating to the Cardinals.Now I see him and Evans flirting on twitter and IG????🤔Is Bruce Arians cooking? Kyler Murray just deleted everything off his Instagram relating to the Cardinals. Now I see him and Evans flirting on twitter and IG????🤔Is Bruce Arians cooking? 👨‍🍳

Evans even tweeted his appreciation to the quarterback, thanking him for his first Pro Bowl touchdown. And the quarterback, then, replied that Evans is a "Texas Legend," with both hailing from the LoneStar state.

Other Twitter users brought up the point that, perhaps, he would return to the other sport he loves -- baseball. The quarterback was, also, a standout baseball player and had to choose between the two sports.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it's unclear as of right now what reasoning the 24-year-old had for removing all references to the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts, there is clearly something to watch here for all NFL fans.

Edited by Windy Goodloe