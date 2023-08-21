WATCH: Jalen Hurts starring Hulu commercial days after signing Jordan deal and starring on Sports Illustrated’s cover

Jalen Hurts is living the best time of his life. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, with a new Philadelphia Eagles contract and set to make another deep run in 2023, the quarterback is also featuring for a ton of different brands, a result of his greatness on the field and well-liked personality off it.

After recently signing to be an ambassador for the Jordan brand and becoming the cover for Sports Illustrated's 2023 NFL preview, he's now starring a Hulu commercial to promote Live TV services from the platform:

Hurts, who is entering his fourth season in the league, is having an excellent training camp and looks set to repeat his great performances from the previous season. He was on the hunt for the MVP award, though ultimately it landed with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, the same quarterback that defeated him in the Super Bowl.

How has Jalen Hurts improved so quickly?

He's not shy in the face of adversity, especially when his back is against the wall. It's impossible to forget how he was benched in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship but was there supporting Tua Tagovailoa; a year later, when Tua was hurt during the SEC Championship, he returned to play and delivered a marvelous comeback for Alabama.

A second-round draft pick after transferring to Oklahoma, Jalen Hurts was supposed to be Carson Wentz's backup but he quickly gained the starter job after Wentz faltered against Hurts' pressure. Many growing pains were present in 2021, but again, all he did was work. And he blossomed into a superstar in 2022.

He ascended from a benched college quarterback to a Super Bowl starter in a space of five years, and all of that was a result of his hard work. Now, he has a huge contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were right to trust him even though they already had Wentz on the roster. It proved to be the right decision.

The lesson we can all learn from Jalen Hurts is that hard work pays off. With a $255 million contract? Well, it definitely pays off.

