WATCH: "F*ck the Packers" - Jimmy Garoppolo made his emotions loud and clear after playoff win 

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't shy about hiding his emotions after defeating the Green Bay Packers 13-10 in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday.

The San Fransisco 49ers upset the No. 1 seed Packers in a game with consequences for the Packers franchise and their future with Aaron Rodgers. The fallout from the Packers failing to make the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season as the NFC's top seed will be massive.

Garoppolo, who often hides his emotions, was effusive when he met Robbie Gould after the latter kicked the game-winner as time expired. The 49ers quarterback proudly and excitedly exclaimed to Gould:

"You're a f*cking legend man, f*ck the Packers!"

The 49ers carried Jimmy Garoppolo to one of the biggest upsets in NFL playoff history

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks up after losing to the 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo's future in San Francisco beyond this season is still unknown. But regardless of where he'll play in 2022, Garoppolo cemented his legacy in San Francisco by becoming the quarterback to eliminate Rodgers from the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Gould has also cemented himself as a 49ers legend by connecting with the highest stakes possible on his shoulders. Gould has been one of the NFL's most consistent kickers in NFL history, converting the seventh-highest percentage of field goal attempts since 2005.

The 49ers defense and special teams unit deserve most of the credit for the 49ers' victory on a night Jimmy Garoppolo played a rather mediocre game. The Packers offense struggled the entire game when the ball wasn't going to Aaron Jones or Davante Adams.

After a successful first drive for Rodgers, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and the 49ers defense were suffocating. Green Bay converted just five of 12 third-down attempts and gave up five sacks on Rodgers.

The play that made all the difference was when the 49ers' special teams blocked a punt with four and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter. Talanoa Hufanga returned it into the end zone for the touchdown that tied the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed just 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards and an interception. The 49ers offense was largely ineffective against a Packers defense that held them to just 212 yards of total offense.

The Packers face a long offseason of questions surrounding Rodgers' future. The 49ers and Garoppolo are on their way to the NFC championship game with their confidence sky-high.

They'll find out whether their opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

